Go Hotel’s First #JuanGoesToJapan Winner

Dec 19, 2017



by Selrahco PR

The first ever #JuanGoesToJapan promo initiated by Go hotels together with Karaksa Hotel, Daiso Japan, & FlytPack presented its first ever winner Mr. Jose Emmanuel Balane to a 4-day trip for two to Osaka, Japan.

Mr. Balane will be staying in one of Karaksa Hotel branches in Osaka Shinsaibashi which is modelled much like Go Hotels’ award-winning emphasis on affordable, comfortable, and family-friendly accommodation.



Karaksa Hotel is located in Osaka’s Shinsaibashi area which is considered the largest shopping district in Japan. Aside from the accommodation and the wide expanse of shopping opportunities, the 36-year old winner will also enjoy a travel-kit courtesy of Daiso Japan, 2 Japanese railway passes, and a portable Wi-Fi router from FlytPack.

The #JuanGoesToJapan promo ran from July 10 to October 10 this year. Participants were given an e-raffle ticket for every 1,000.00 PHP worth of direct accommodation bookings and Mr. Balane’s winning ticket was electronically drawn out of more than 88,000 entries last October 12, 2017.

#JuanGoesToJapan is just one of the many initiatives by Go Hotels to encourage every Juan to book direct which gives hotel guests exclusive perks and best available rates just by directly booking hotel reservations through the Go hotels website.

Mr. Balane won after directly booking a hotel room in Go Hotels Lanang-Davao.

Go Hotels was the best choice for him because of its close proximity to a triathlon competition which he was interested to join. He plans to leave for his 4-day vacation in Japan with his son this coming March 2018.

Book early and book direct to get the best available rates at www.gohotels.ph/