Go Hotels Iligan set to open soon

Aug 23, 2017



by Mike Baños

Despite the uncertain peace and order situation in Mindanao, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts remains optimistic tourism and the hospitality industry would continue to flourish in the island’s regions.

“Mindanao has a very vibrant economy. There are still so many areas which are so conducive to commercial development,” noted Elizabeth D. Gregorio, general manager of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, a subsidiary of Robinsons Land Inc. (RLC) which operates the group’s Summit Hotels and Resorts, and Go Hotels.



“To begin with, we already have so many Robinsons malls in Mindanao. And in terms of Go Hotels also, we are very much present. We have Davao, Butuan, soon we will be opening in Iligan, and we are looking at other areas like Cagayan de Oro, so we’re very optimistic about the economy in Mindanao,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the Summit Galleria Cebu launch last August 19.

“Go Hotel is very much a city hotel. It’s a place where you park your things and you’re out for the rest of the day for business or pleasure,” she added.





Company information online describes Go Hotels as “an Essential Service Hotel providing quality accommodations, with a complete and convenient travel experience for the savvy professional, the go-getting trailblazer, the modern man and woman – everyone should be provided a low cost option for value lodging.”

Although it is profiled as a low cost option for value lodging, Go Hotels rooms feature Windsor chiropractic beds of high quality, hypo-allergenic materials with 100^% cotton sheets and duvet covers; bathrooms with overhead hot and cold rain shower, hand-held shower head and 100% cotton bath towels, soap and conditioning shampoo; LCD Cable TV sets in all guest rooms and lobby, free Wi-Fi in all areas; 24/7 CCTV surveillance in the lobby and corridors with a safe in all guest rooms; transport access to public, private and for-hire transport for hassle-free travel.

And airport transfer, toiletry kits, and breakfast sets as add-ons should the guest so desires.

At present, Go Hotels operates eight hotels in Luzon (Cubao-QC, Ermita-Manila, Mandaluyong, Manila Airport Road, North EDSA-QC, Ortigas Center, Otis-Manila, and Puerto Princesa-Palawan), four in the Visayas (Bacolod, Dumaguete, Iloilo, and Tacloban) and two in Mindanao (Butuan, Lanang-Davao).



Besides the one in Iligan, the company is also opening another new hotel in Timog Avenue, Quezon City before the year ends.

“We expect to open more Go Hotels at the rate of two a year,” Gregorio said. “Go Hotels already has five operational hotels that are franchised and we continue to explore more interests in franchising.

One of the chains biggest franchise operators is Roxaco Land Corp., the property development arm of Roxas and Company Inc., which already operates four Go Hotels in a joint venture with the Vanguard Hotels Group of Singapore.

Roxaco-Vanguard operates Go Hotels North Edsa-Quezon City, Manila Airport Road-Parañaque, Cubao- Quezon City, Ermita-Manila, and Timog, Quezon City by the 4th quarter of the year which would increase the group’s total capacity to over 1,000 hotel rooms.

Should there be an opportunity, Gregorio said a Go Hotel for Cebu would also be possible.

