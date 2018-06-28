Go Hotel Iligan opening reset to last quarter

by Mike Baños

The opening of what would be Iligan City’s biggest hotel has been reset to the last quarter of 2018 due to issues arising with the project’s contractor.



“We have had some issues with the contractor but that has now been resolved and we hope we can open Go Hotel Iligan before the end of the year,” said Elizabeth D. Gregorio, general manager of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, a subsidiary of Robinsons Land Inc. (RLC) which operates the group’s Summit Hotels and Resorts, and Go Hotels.

Go Hotel will be RLC’s 17th Go Hotel and first in Northern Mindanao, and third is Mindanao after Davao and Butuan. Conveniently located beside the Robinson’s Place Iligan mall complex in Bgy. Tubod, Iligan City it will have 100 rooms and several function rooms.

Despite the uncertain peace and order situation in Mindanao, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts remains optimistic tourism and the hospitality industry would continue to flourish in the island’s regions.

“Mindanao has a very vibrant economy. There are still so many areas which are so conducive to commercial development,”

“To begin with, we already have so many Robinsons malls in Mindanao. And in terms of Go Hotels also, we are very much present. We have Davao, Butuan, soon we will be opening in Iligan, and we are looking at other areas like Cagayan de Oro, so we’re very optimistic about the economy in Mindanao,” Gregorio said is a press conference following the grand launch of Summit Hotel Tacloban last June 21.



“Go Hotel is very much a city hotel. It’s a place where you park your things and you’re out for the rest of the day for business or pleasure,” she added.

The company’s website describes Go Hotels as “an Essential Service Hotel providing quality accommodations, with a complete and convenient travel experience for the savvy professional, the go-getting trailblazer, the modern man and woman – everyone should be provided a low cost option for value lodging.”

Although it is profiled as a low cost option for value lodging, Go Hotels rooms feature Windsor chiropractic beds of high quality, hypo-allergenic materials with 100% cotton sheets and duvet covers; bathrooms with overhead hot and cold rain shower, hand-held shower head and 100% cotton bath towels, soap and conditioning shampoo; LCD Cable TV sets in all guest rooms and lobby, free Wi-Fi in all areas; 24/7 CCTV surveillance in the lobby and corridors with a safe in all guest rooms; transport access to public, private and for-hire transport for hassle free travel and airport transfer, toiletry kits, and breakfast sets as add-ons should the guest so desires.

At present, Go Hotels operates eight hotels in Luzon (Cubao-QC, Ermita-Manila, Mandaluyong, Manila Airport Road, North EDSA-QC, Ortigas Center, Otis-Manila, and Puerto Princesa-Palawan), four in the Visayas (Bacolod, Dumaguete, Iloilo, and Tacloban) and two in Mindanao (Butuan, Lanang-Davao).

Besides the one in Iligan, the company has also opened another new hotel in Timog Avenue, Quezon City this year.

“We expect to open more Go Hotels at the rate of two a year,” Gregorio said. “Go Hotels already has five operational hotels that are franchised and we continue to explore more interests in franchising.”



One of the chains biggest franchise operators is Roxaco Land Corp., the property development arm of Roxas and Company Inc., which already operates four Go Hotels in a joint venture with the Vanguard Hotels Group of Singapore, and aims to develop 25 properties with RLC.

Roxaco-Vanguard operates Go Hotels North Edsa-Quezon City, Manila Airport Road-Parañaque, Cubao- Quezon City, Ermita-Manila, and Timog, Quezon City with a total of over 1,000 hotel rooms.

Given the right opportunity, Gregorio said a Go Hotel for Cagayan de Oro would also be possible.

