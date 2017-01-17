Host communities to benefit from NGCP-UP training partnership

Jan 17, 2017



by PR

Grid operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has partnered with the country’s premier state university for a skills training program specially designed for communities hosting its transmission lines and facilities.

On 16 January, NGCP and the University of the Philippines (UP) inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the creation of the NGCP-UP Skills Camp.

The partnership includes establishing relationships with indigent residents of identified communities, conducting needs assessment analysis for livelihood programs, aside from the actual skills training. Through a separate partnership with the Philippine Employment Services Office (PESO), trainees who will complete the course will also be assisted for possible employment opportunities within their locality.

“We wanted to make this project a reality because we recognize the lack of skilled workers in various industries, especially in construction. The lack of knowledge and work standards jeopardize their safety, and the quality of work that they produce,” stated NGCP President, Henry Sy, Jr.



NGCP will allot PhP50 Million for the entire program spread over the course of 5 years. The grid operator has identified a population of 155,000 residents in 29 communities, 62,000 of who are individuals in the labor market. The company projects that it will invest about PhP 20,000 per household to achieve long-term increased employability and income of the project beneficiaries.

The program will start with an estimated 1,000 residents from seven identified key areas near UP campuses in Los Baños (Laguna), Davao, Iloilo, and Tacloban (Leyte) benefitting from the project.

Mr. Sy emphasized the corporation’s goal of contributing to the alleviation of poverty and issues on job security.



“By providing skills training as part of NGCP’s corporate initiatives, we open more doors of job opportunities to our partner communities. The identified areas are our partners in protecting transmission facilities, and this project is a fulfillment of our vow to support their socio-economic development. With no less than UP as our partner, NGCP is confident that the success of this project will be replicated in more areas in the future.”

###