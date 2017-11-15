Heirs of Pastor P. Ilogon Sr donate lot for access road – Laguindingan names road after WW II Patriot & Philanthropist

Nov 15, 2017



by Mike Baños

Lapad, Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental – The Municipality of Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, has honored a resident World War II Hero and Philanthropist by naming the access road to the new Laguindingan Integrated Bus Terminal after him.



Heirs of Pastor P. Ilogon, Sr. unveiled the signage for the Pastor P. Ilogon, Sr. Avenue in a simple program held Wednesday morning at the junction of the 15 x 750 meter road with the Iligan-Cagayan-Butuan Highway.

The 11,250 square meter lot was part of the estate of the late Pastor P. Ilogon, Sr. and was donated in his behalf by his heirs, more specifically, the families of Jesus Ilogon and Pastor Ilogon,Jr. represented by media personality Dolly Ilogon.



“Having inherited some of the previous lands from our father Jesus “Jake” Ilogon, eldest son of my Lolo Pastor, we his children: myself, Rene, Jecky, Nonoy, Peppet and Jinggoy along with the children of our uncle Pastor Ilogon, Jr.- Dr. Pastor Ilogon III, Melchor, Michael and Leo, decided to give this kindness shown by our Lolo to his friends and fellow men, through the donation of this lot for the access road,” Ms. Ilogon said.

“In behalf of the Municipality of Laguindingan, I would like to thank the Ilogon family, for this donation,” said Laguindingan Mayor Diosdado Obsioma. “We did not expect the municipality to have the funds to purchase this lot, so this is a very big help to our town. This is an exemplary donation by the Ilogon family. Laguindingan will be forever grateful and remember your contribution in making the Integrated Bus Terminal a reality.”



Raul Ilogon, grandson of Pastor P. Ilogon, Sr. said the heirs of his grandfather decided to donate the lot as a memento to his “exemplary services rendered and commendable achievements as the Chief Administrator of the 109th Regiment, 10th Military District (Mindanao) during World War II.

“As Chief Administrator, Pastor P. Ilogon, Sr. was always traveling on horseback encouraging farmers to plant more in fulfillment of their patriotic duty to support the guerrilla army. Under his exemplary leadership, he motivated the people of Laguindingan (then still a part of Alubijid) to raise funds to finance the guerrilla army.”



“At the end of the war, the recorded total livestock taken from his ranch in Awang, Opol and used to feed the guerrilla army totaled 560 cattle and 360 carabaos. Furthermore, his personal safety was always at risk for he was so effective in his job that the Japanese wanted him dead or alive. He successfully performed his duties even without being paid a salary since Day 1 up to the end of the war. Not the least, he used his own cash to buy supplies for the guerrilla army.”

Even after the war was over, Pastor P. Ilogon Sr. never ceased working to ensure that the people of Laguindingan who invested or contributed money for the guerrilla army were paid back by the government.

In his message for the occasion read by his representative, Assistant Provincial Population Officer Caroline A. Neri, Misamis Oriental Governor Yevgeny Vincente Emano said: “The unveiling of the Landmark/Name of the Road to Pastor P. Ilogon Sr. Avenue in your municipality is quite commendable. I have every confidence that we will all fulfill our duties as agents of positive change, and as builders of our nation. In unity, let us continue to exemplify honesty and moral fortitude in all our endeavors, and create a lasting legacy of good governance to hand down to future generations.”



Mayor Obsioma said the access road is a key component which makes possible the further development of the Integrated Bus Terminal, and as a consequence, the entire municipality through increased employment and the entry of new investors and businessmen.

“We are working hard to earn more income for Laguindingan from our Integrated Bus Terminal. We now have the Super 5, RTMI, PUJs and vans-for-hire who pay a terminal fee every time they use the terminal as provided by our local ordinance. We are now earning some income from it which we hope to grow further in the future,” Mayor Obsioma said in a media interview following the unveiling.

“As of now, it is still under development and we hope to transfer our public market from its former site to the new terminal by the middle of next year. We will have the dry goods section here while the wet market items would remain in the old public market,” he added.



