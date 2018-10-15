One Heart for the Elephants of Bali

Oct 15, 2018



by The Night Stalker

Raja Baguinda and Nigel Mason

Following a recent visit to the Mason Elephant Safari Park in Taro, Bali, Indonesia, I became curious about how the pachyderms ever got to Indonesia, believing elephants in South East Asia only existed in Indochina, most prominently in Thailand. What I found after surfing the internet piqued my curiosity even more.

It seems there once came to Southern Philippines a prince from a Minangkabau kingdom in Sumatra, Indonesia called Pagaruyung (Baguinda is a Minangkabau honorific for prince.) He became the leader of what eventually became the Sultanate of Sulu.

Baguinda Ali arrived in Buansa, Sulu in the year 1390 CE, and lived among the Muslim people of Sulu who later named him Raja Baguinda Ali.

According to one story, the Raja of Java gave two Bornean elephants to Raja Baguinda around 1395. Elephants were appropriate gifts from one ruler to another, or to a person of high standing, and it was customary to transport them by sea.

The Sultanate of Sulu enjoyed peaceful ties with the Hindu Sultanate of Java, and as a token of appreciation, the rulers of Java sent their elephants to the Sultanates of Sulu and Maguindanao, and skeletal remains of small elephants were later found in the latter area in the main island of Mindanao.

The story goes that because of the lack of land ideal for their habitats, the elephants were shipped by the Sultan of Sulu to northeast Borneo to help in hauling logs used in the construction of their sailing ships. Most of the elephants under the employ of Sulu’s shipbuilders and traders were later released into the forests of Borneo and became the ancestors of a feral population at the western end of Borneo in the Indonesian province of Kalimantan.

Another version relates that the elephants were presented to the Sultan of Sulu in1750 by the East India Company and later set free in Northern Borneo. A still later account tells of a wild elephant population that existed in Jolo during the pre-Spanish era, who were the offspring of the two elephants given to Raja Baguinda, but which eventually died out in 1850.

What is certain is that the arrival of elephants in the north Kalimantan region of Borneo coincides with the rule of the Sultans of Sulu over Sabah.

Here indeed was a historical link between the elephants of Borneo and the Sultanate of Sulu in Southern Philippines.

Considering the origins of Raja Baguinda as a prince from the Minangkabau kingdom in Sumatra, Indonesia, one can say with some certainty that there exists a mystical link spanning centuries between the Raja from Sumatra who sent his elephants to the jungles of Borneo so they may sustain themselves in their original habitat, and the British adventurer and conservationist Nigel Mason, who set up the Elephant Safari Park in Taro, Bali, Indonesia.

In the same way that many consider Raja Baguinda as a key figure in the continued existence of the Bornean Elephant, so do many view Nigel Mason as a key person in the continuing struggle for the conservation of the critically endangered Sumatran elephant, coincidentally or not, from the same island where the prince from the Minangkabau kingdom once ventured forth to Sulu.

The origins of the Mason Elephant Safari Park is an epic in itself worth its own separate story of how Mason rescued 10 endangered Sumatran elephants held captive in government training camps in Sumatra.

The epic 3,000 kilometer journey which transported the elephants through three Indonesian islands to their safe haven in Taro is immortalized in the 55-minute documentary “Operation Jumbo” produced and directed by Australian film maker Brad Cone.

“I filmed this documentary for Threefold Films, over two trips to Indonesia in 2002/3. It is a story about 10 endangered elephants, and the man who defied the odds, to transport them three thousand miles, across Sumatra, Java and Bali,” Cone said. “At the time it seemed what we were doing was quite dangerous, but on reflection, it was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life. A very worthy cause.”

Set against the backdrop of Indonesia’s ongoing struggle with terrorism, “Operation Jumbo” is the documentary behind that incredible journey plagued by personal hardship, in-house conflict and some very unhealthy elephants. You can view the movie online here. URL: https://vimeo.com/70089388

The documentary tells the story of how 27 Sumatran elephants were rescued from ‘Elephant Concentration Camps’ in Sumatra where they were suffering from malnutrition, poor medical treatment and short life spans of 5-10 years.

“Through many years and much adversity, we’ve managed to bring as many as we could to a safe haven in Bali. Since then we have managed to naturally produce 4 babies as well – seeing as most elephants in a non-wild environment almost never reproduce naturally, I guess we must be doing something right. Please be assured that our elephants were brought to Bali to save, not to exploit.”

“Produced in 2006, it’s still very relevant because it really shows our determination to save these elephants above all the tragedies that were taking place all around us because it was the same time as the Bali bombings,” Mason added. The film was nominated for the prestigious PANDA Award/BBC’s Newcomer Award at Wildscreen 2006.

Since it started in 1997, Mason Elephant Park has set the bar high on how elephants should be cared for in captivity. Set in the misty hinterlands of Taro, the multi-awarded park is Bali’s only dedicated elephant rescue facility and is home to 31 endangered Sumatran elephants, four of which were born at the park.

The park provides guests with the opportunity to interact and learn from the elephants while providing a safe and healthy environment for the pachyderms.

“The health and well-being of our elephants is, and has always been our top priority at the Elephant Safari Park & Lodge in Taro,” explained Mason.

“Elephants are extremely expensive to keep as they each require 150 kilos of food per day plus 24 hour care by a multitude of staff and experts. Of course this is not the jungle so some compromises have to be made.”

“However, the Elephant Safari Park is renowned as a place where elephants are respected, treated well and trained to accept humans without fear, as only reward and repetition is used in our training methods. Here we have zero tolerance for animal mistreatment and if any of our elephant keepers ever do hit an elephant, they are instantly dismissed on the spot.”

“Despite a stable number of visitors each year, our park actually does not make a ‘ridiculous profit’. We are not in any way funded or supported by any form of local Indonesian (or international) aid from the government, or private donations, and consequently the only way for us to maintain looking after our elephants is through our visitors.”

Mason said most of the income is plowed back into the park, not just for the support of the elephants (both at the park and towards their family back in Sumatra), but also to provide income and support for the local village of Taro where 95 percent of over 200 of the park’s staff lives.

“Taro was one of the poorest villages in Bali before the opening of the Elephant Safari Park. The income is also constantly re-invested into the park, the surrounding local forests and into local projects. We also of course pay taxes, upkeep and numerous other expenses to keep our elephants happy, well looked after and properly medically treated, as well as keeping the park pristine and up to world standards,” Mason noted.

“Elephants are only tethered either at night or for food breaks throughout the day for themselves or for their keepers (mahouts). If left un-tethered at night, they would do enormous damage to the surrounding area and to each other (certain elephants don’t actually get along with other certain elephants). They would also steal each other’s food, thereby depriving younger and smaller elephants a healthy diet. It is also by law a government requirement to keep the animals tethered if they are not with their keepers so they do not stray into and destroy village property.”

“Our Park is a self-sufficient rescue facility for displaced elephants from Sumatra, where their jungle home has been decimated in the last 40 years by indiscriminate felling of rain forest for either Acacia or palm oil plantations. Unfortunately there is nowhere for them anymore on that island, except for a very limited population. Sadly the choice is to either leave them there to die or bring them to Bali, where tourists can enjoy seeing them or help to support them.”

“We’ve been asked to open parks in other islands in Indonesia many, many times. I’ve been personally asked to open elephant parks everywhere from Israel to Saudi Arabia, but no; we are a Balinese family, we love Bali, this is where we live, we don’t wanna go anywhere else. It’s not about money, what we do we love doing. We just don’t look at the profit; we look at the whole quality of our life, the quality of the company, the quality to the customers.”

“At our park they will live a long, happy and comfortable life rather than the alternative in Sumatra. Numerous international animal experts have praised our park as unique, well-looked-after, pristine, and all of our staff here at the Elephant Safari Park and Lodge are proud of that reputation.”

A Shared Heritage of Pachyderms

Elephants of the Philippines and Indonesia

by Mike Baños



Indonesia has two sub-species of the Asian Elephant: the Sumatran and the Borneo elephant. The latter’s ancestors were actually in Southern Philippines, and their prehistoric kin right here at our very doorstep!

In the Museo de Oro of Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan is an exhibit of the fossilized bones identified as those of a Stegodon, an ancestor of the elephant which lived from 11.6 mya to the late Pleistocene, and found in Asia and Africa, when it was more prevalent than the Asian elephants.

“Dr. Angel Bautista of the National Museum later corroborated the finds, and identified it as Stegodon Mindanensis,” said Luis Ostique, museum operations and administration officer. “The fossils included some pieces of the tusk, pieces of rib bones, and fragments of leg bones which were found in Barangay Sinai, Municipality of Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, some 30 kilometers from Cagayan de Oro in 2010.”

Aside from the Stegodon, Dwarf Elephants were also believed to have lived in the Philippines during the Pleistocene era, specifically in Luzon and Panay.

It is believed that the Stegodon along with other prehistoric mammals entered Mindanao through the land bridge known as the Sunda Shelf and migrated northward.

But the Stegodon and the Dwarf Elephants eventually became extinct and it wasn’t until much later that elephants were again found in Southern Philippines when Bornean elephants were gifted to the Sultans of Sulu and Maguindanao by the Sultanate of Java. These elephants were eventually shipped back to Borneo by Raja Baguinda of Sulu, while those in Maguindanao eventually died out (see main story).

Elephants comprise three living species and are the largest living land animals. One species, the Asian elephant – unknown subspecies like those on Sabah, once lived in both the Sultanate of Sulu and Maguindanao, though became extinct on those areas because of hunting and/or were transported back to Sabah.

Two of the four sub species of Asian elephants are found in Indonesia. The Sumatran elephant (Elephas maximus sumatranus) is only found on the island of Sumatra and was originally thought to be the smallest of the Asian elephants.

However, it was discovered in 2005 that the Borneo or pygmy elephant (Elephas maximus borneensis) was a separate species from those found on the Asian mainland. The Borneo sub species are found in the Indonesian province of Kalimantan, which shares the same island with Borneo.

