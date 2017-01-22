Hammer & Anvil – You got it right the first time, Mr. Cusi

Jan 22, 2017



by Mike Baños

We hope Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi remains firm about his earlier decision to allocate the cheap hydroelectric power from the Agus-Pulangi Hydroelectric Complex to the island’s poorest of the poor.

That’s because former Rep. Charito Plaza, recenty appointed to head the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), plans to usurp it for big business by allowing the payment of lower power rates in Mindanao’s economic zones in the Davao (Region 11), Caraga (Region 13) and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), and is even now drafting a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Energy.

As quoted in a national broadsheet, Plaza claims Cusi wants her to recommend the subsidized power from Agus-Pulangi be made available in the three regions first “because there are existing industries there, and all other regions in Mindanao will follow.” President Rodrigo R. Duterte is from Region 11 and Plaza is from Caraga.

The subsidized power rates of P2.75 per kilowatt-hour will ostensibly attract more investments in Mindanao by reducing the cost of doing business.

Excuse me Mam, but aren’t you forgetting Northern Mindanao (Region 10) is Mindanao’s industrial hub so why is it excluded when there are more industries there than in Caraga, Davao and ARMM combined?

Second, why should the subsidized rates be made available to industrial firms who could very well afford the more expensive electricity of which Mindanao now has a surplus?

Your staff can tell you that while Mindanao has a peak requirement of about 1,300 to 1,400 MW, supply will almost double, with 1,000 MW more of additional capacity as new power plants come online. These will add to Mindanao’s installed capacity of 2,414 MW as of 2015, of which 2,044 MW are dependable.

We hope Mr. Cusi hasn’t forgotten his earlier plan to set aside the hydropower capacity for the island’s poorest. Last 16 November 2016 he reportedly asked the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Corp. (PSLAM) to study allocating the output of Agus and Pulangi to the poorest of the poor in Mindanao, specifically in the ARMM, the Lanao provinces and Maguindanao.



The Agus hydropower complex is a series of seven facilities using the water from Lake Lanao that flows along the Agus River and discharges into Iligan Bay. It has an installed capacity of 900 megawatts (MW) while the Pulangi hydropower plant in Maramag, Bukidnon has three units each with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

However, we aren’t sure if the good secretary is aware that eleven of the 20 poorest provinces in the Philippines are located in Mindanao! According the ranking of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) these are Lanao del Sur (74.3%); Sulu (65.7%); Sarangani (61.7%); Maguindanao (59.4%); Bukidnon (58.7%); Sultan Kudarat (56.2%); Zamboanga del Norte (56.1%); Agusan del Sur (54.8%);Lanao del Norte (50%); North Cotabato (48.9%); and Zamboanga Sibugay (44.9%).

Eight of the top 10 poorest provinces are in Mindanao, and 11 of the 20 poorest provinces in the whole country. And that’s not even counting all those families living below the poverty line in the other provinces of the island which are not counted among that list.

Mam-Ser, encouraging investments in Mindanao by using the output of Agus and Pulangi to encourage industrial development and help create jobs will perpetuate an injustice that has pervaded the island since the first Agus VI plant at the Maria Cristina Falls was set up in 1950.

You are correct in saying the output of the hydro complex as the cheapest source of power in Mindanao. But who has benefited from the country’s industrialization track using the cheap hydroelectric power plants?

Surely, not the people of Mindanao, but foreign investors and carpetbaggers from the North who pillaged the island’s patrimony which rightfully belongs to its people, and stashed the profits they reaped because of it somewhere else.

Your noble idea to share the cheap electricity of Agus-Pulangi to the poorest of the poor most probably stems from the Association of Mindanao Rural Electric Cooperatives (AMRECO) proposal to reduce the cost of electricity for residential households in Mindanao by allocating the entire output of the Agus-Pulangi for residential consumers.

Instead of being allocated to directly connected industries and the systems operator, the cheap hydro power should be exclusively allocated to distribution utilities (DUs) because they are serving the poorest of the poor, who are the targets of your boss, Pres. Duterte’s administration for the reduction of electricity rates.

Mam-Ser, your boss, the President can order the PSALM-NPC to make the allocation, which should be implemented asap, and stay in perpetuity, for as long as the Agus and Pulangi are generating electricity.

The hydro plants generated 3,858 gigawat-hours (GWH), or 38% of the total generation of all power plants in Mindanao (10,000 GWH) in 2015. Under favorable weather conditions, power generated by the hydros can exceed 4,500 GWH.

Since residential consumers only used 3,151 GWH in 2015 (31% of total consumption, including system loss, in Mindanao) there is still sufficient electricity from the hydro plants to supply the present and future power needs of residential consumers in Mindanao.

Residential consumers stand to have their electric bills reduced by P1.20 per kWh (and save P120 on the monthly bills of indigent households that consume an average 100 kWh monthly) once this is implemented.

But not to worry. You can still provide cheap electricity to attract industries to set up plants in Mindanao once the Agus-Pulangi is taken from the power mix and allocated exclusively to residential users.

That’s because once the AMRECO petition is approved by the president, bulk electricity prices from thermal power plants in Mindanao would inevitably fall given the increased competition for the surplus electricity that would be made available from the grid (300MW), plus another 700MW that would be freed up by DUs from their contracts with private power generating companies, making available a total of 1,000 MW to benefit industrial users and the systems operator.

Power generation companies have long been harping about taking the cheap prices offered by the Agus-Pulangi out of the Mindanao bulk power market so prices are not skewed and can “reflect their true levels.”

So let’s have your boss take out Agus-Pulangi out of the power mix by making it exclusively available for residential users, and let prices from the geothermal, coal-fired, and oil-based thermal power plants seek their true levels in the market.

You can even bring in your beloved Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) to sell all that excess power so long as you don’t include Agus-Pulangi and allow the common tao (who are the true owners of the island’s patrimony), for once, benefit from it.

Indeed, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

-30-