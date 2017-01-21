Hammer & Anvil – Poor, Hungry & Clueless in Mindanao

Jan 21, 2017



by Mike Baños

The Palace press is crowing about how fewer Filipinos considered themselves poor in 2016 than any other year on record.

“Change has indeed come, and it is being felt by our people,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in report recently published in a national daily.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) said the average self-rated poverty for Filipinos hit a record low 44% in 2016– the lowest in the SWS survey history.

Ironically, more poor people in Luzon outside Metro Manila rated them poorer compared to people in Mindanao where poverty is actually getting worse compared to the rest of the country. The self-rated poverty in Metro Manila dropped five points from 36% in September to 31% in December. Mindanao dipped two points from 49% to 47%.

The survey also showed 34% of respondents- or an estimated 7.7 million families- considered themselves “food poor,” i.e., they believe the kind of food they eat is for poor people. However, it also placed the average self-rated food poverty rate for 2016 at 32%, another record low from the previous record at 35% in 2015.

The SWS report also reported Mindanao residents who rated themselves poor said they would need at least ₱10,000 per month to not to be considered “food-poor”.

This bolsters figures we received recently from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO): Some three-fourths of the population of Mindanao (12.6 million people) falls under levels 2 (mild chronic food insecurity), 3 (moderate chronic food insecurity) and 4 (severe chronic food insecurity), on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. Of these, 1.96 million were found to be suffering from severe chronic food insecurity in 2015.

The PSA says about a quarter of the country’s 100 million people are poor. As of the first half of 2015, 26.3 percent of Filipinos live below the poverty line.

During our previous column on ‘The Magnitude of Poverty in Mindanao’ we noted how the magnitude and share of the total poor families nationwide dropped by 1.6 percent in the last 10 years (62,770 households) from 3,809,283 in 2006 to only 3,746,513 in 2015.

Thus, the total population of the poor in the country declined by -3% or 716,917 (from 22,643,981 in 2006 to only 22,927,009 in 2015).

Unfortunately, these same figures also reveal that poverty magnitude and share to total population actually increased by 8 percent or 112,737 households in Mindanao, and the percentage share of total poor to total population increased from 36.8 in 2006 to 40.4.

Thus, the population of total poor in Mindanao over the last 10 years actually increased by 616,421 individuals (from 1,401,719 in 2006 to 1,514,457 in 2015) and the share to total population likewise increased from 36.39 in 2006 to 40.39 in 2015.

As a ratio, four out of every 10 families, and four out of every 10 individuals residing in Mindanao are living below the poverty line.

In plain language, 86 percent of that decline over the last 10 years in the number of total individuals living below the poverty line nationwide has almost come to naught by the increase in the number of individuals in Mindanao who are now considered poor.

The PSA figures show 11 of the 20 poorest provinces in the Philippines are in Mindanao: Lanao del Sur (74.3%); Sulu (65.7%); Sarangani (61.7%); Maguindanao (59.4%); Bukidnon (58.7%); Sultan Kudarat (56.2%); Zamboanga del Norte (56.1%); Agusan del Sur (54.8%);Lanao del Norte (50%); North Cotabato (48.9%); and Zamboanga Sibugay (44.9%).

That’s 8 of the top 10 poorest provinces (80%!) and 11 of the top 20 (55% !) or over half of the 20 poorest provinces in the whole country!

And that’s not even going into the nitty gritty of all those families in Mindanao living below the poverty line in the other provinces of the island which are not in that list.

To further verify this point, we consulted the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) National Household Targeting System Database. Known as the Listahanan, it is used to identify the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer Program (CCTP or 4Ps, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program)

In 2015, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) had the number of 4Ps targeted beneficiaries with 44,8757 while Maguindanao was the province with the most number of families enrolled in the program.

The 11 Mindanao provinces included in DSWD’s top 25 provinces with most number of beneficiaries are: (Province/Number of Target Household Beneficiaries) Maguindanao (with Cotabato City) 200,537; Zamboanga del Sur (140,804); Zamboanga del Norte (110,790), Sulu (107, 368), Lanao del Sur (99,269), Cotabato/North Cotabato (83,392), Bukidnon (81,895), Misamis Oriental (78,211), Lanao del Norte (70,394), and South Cotabato (65,831).

Eleven of the top 25 provinces with the highest number of targeted beneficiaries included in the list of priority areas identified by the Aquino government in its 2015 memorandum under Aquino’s Social Contract come from Mindanao.

These priority areas were based on data from the DSWD and the Philippine Statistical Authority (PSA) using two indicators: high poverty magnitude and high poverty incidence.

Three of the remaining 5 priority areas with low 4Ps beneficiaries (compared to other provinces) included due to individual context also come from Mindanao: Davao del Sur is the highest in Region XI, while Camiguin, and Sarangani were included in the 2014 list of poorest provinces in the Philippines.

To enable this administration to deliver on its campaign promise of development by inclusion, all agencies should be on the same page regarding the magnitude of the problem which remains to be addressed, instead of depending on the people’s perceptions, especially in the chief executive’s home island.

Isn’t in a tragedy that there are even more people in Mindanao who are hungry and poor, yet don’t consider themselves as such? Perhaps the SWS are surveying the wrong people in Mindanao.

