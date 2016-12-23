Hammer & Anvil – The Magnitude of Poverty in Mindanao

Dec 23, 2016



by Mike Baños

It’s exhilarating but at the same time depressing to look at the magnitude of poverty figures from the Philippine Statistical Authority (PSA) in the last 10 years.

The magnitude and share of the total poor families nationwide dropped by 1.6 percent (62,770 households) from 3,809,283 in 2006 to only 3,746,513 in 2015. Consequently, the total population of the poor in the country declined by -3% or 716,917 (from 22,643,981 in 2006 to only 22,927,009 in 2015).

What’s depressing about the big picture painted by the PSA figures is that poverty magnitude and share to total population actually increased by 8 percent or 112,737 households in Mindanao and the percentage share of total poor to total population increased from 36.8 in 2006 to 40.4.

As a consequence, the population of total poor in Mindanao over the last 10 years also increased by 616,421 individuals (from 1,401,719 in 2006 to 1,514,457 in 2015) and the share to total population likewise increased from 36.39 in 2006 to 40.39 in 2015.

In layman’s terms, four out of every 10 families, and four out of every 10 individuals residing in Mindanao are living below the poverty line. Note how the decline in total population of the poor all over the country by 716,917 individuals has been almost negated by the 616,421 increase in poor individuals in Mindanao over that 10 year period.

In plain language, 86 percent of the decline over the last 10 years in the number of total individuals living below the poverty line all over the country has been negated by the increase in the number of individuals in Mindanao who are now considered poor.

Does this indicate that government has been negligent in addressing poverty alleviation in Mindanao given how the rest of the country has prospered?

The latest PSA figures on poverty incidence identifies eleven of the 20 poorest provinces in the Philippines as coming from Mindanao: Lanao del Sur (74.3%); Sulu (65.7%); Sarangani (61.7%); Maguindanao (59.4%); Bukidnon (58.7%); Sultan Kudarat (56.2%); Zamboanga del Norte (56.1%); Agusan del Sur (54.8%);Lanao del Norte (50%); North Cotabato (48.9%); and Zamboanga Sibugay (44.9%).

A cursory analysis of these figures show 8 of the top 10 poorest provinces are in Mindanao (80%!) and 11 of the top 20 (55% !) or over half of the 20 poorest provinces in the whole country. And that’s not even going into the nitty gritty of all those families in Mindanao living below the poverty line in the other provinces of the island which are not counted among that list.

As a further screen to prove this point, we consulted the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) National Household Targeting System Database. Also known as the Listahanan, it is used to identify the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer Program (CCTP or 4Ps, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program)

In 2015, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) had the most number of 4Ps targeted beneficiaries with 44,8757 while Maguindanao was the province with the most number of families enrolled in the program.

The 11 Mindanao provinces included in DSWD’s top 25 provinces with most number of beneficiaries are: (Province/Number of Target Household Beneficiaries) Maguindanao (with Cotabato City) 200,537; Zamboanga del Sur (140,804); Zamboanga del Norte (110,790), Sulu (107, 368), Lanao del Sur (99,269), Cotabato/North Cotabato (83,392), Bukidnon (81,895), Misamis Oriental (78,211), Lanao del Norte (70,394), and South Cotabato (65,831).

Eleven of the top 25 provinces with the highest number of targeted beneficiaries included in the list of priority areas identified by the Aquino government in its 2015 memorandum under Aquino’s Social Contract come from Mindanao.

These priority areas were based on data from the DSWD and the Philippine Statistical Authority (PSA) using two indicators: high poverty magnitude and high poverty incidence.



Three of the remaining 5 priority areas with low 4Ps beneficiaries (compared to other provinces) included due to individual context also come from Mindanao: Davao del Sur is the highest in Region XI, while Camiguin, and Sarangani were included in the 2014 list of poorest provinces in the Philippines.

If the current administration is to build a Social Development Framework addressed at empowering the poorest of the poor, we suggest the chief executive ask his minions to first take a long hard look at his own backyard.



For instance, last 16 November Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi reportedly said that he has asked thePower Sector Assets and Liabilities Corp. (PSALM) to study allocating the output of Agus and Pulangi to the poorest of the poor in Mindanao to help develop these depressed areas. Per the good secretary’s statement, that covers the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) region, the Lanao area and Maguindanao.



If the cheap electricity coming from the Agus-Pulangi complex is to benefit the poorest of the poor, the good secretary should ask his staff to take a closer look at the above numbers before generalizing that the poorest of the poor are only found in the Moro regions and provinces.

If this administration is going to honor its campaign promise of development by inclusion, then all the poor of Mindanao should benefit from policies aimed at benefiting that socio-economic sector. The numbers attesting to a decade of neglect cannot lie, and adding six more years to that could very well be the straw that finally breaks the carabao’s back.

