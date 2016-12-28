Hammer & Anvil – Lighting up Lanao

by Mike Baños

If Energy Undersecretary Benito L. Ranque has his way, the sitios and municipalities in Lanao del Sur which have remained without electricity since the first Agus hydroelectric plant was set up in 1950 will soon be energized.

Task Force Lasureco (TFL) was organized in August 2014 mandating the National Electrification Administration to rehabilitate the Lanao del Sur Rural Electric Cooperative to revamp the coop’s management and administration.

Ranque has been appointed to head the TFL and LASURECO as General Manager. Former National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Commissioner Solaiman Mutia will be his Assistant General Manager. NEA has also recommended Piagapo Mayors Sumandar and Lumbatan Mayor Allan Lao as co-vice chairpersons.

In a recent meeting presided by Vice Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr, Lanao del Sur Second District Rep. Mauyag Papandayan cited the long unlighted coastal areas of Malabang and nearby towns in his district.

Outgoing Lasureco GM Solaiman Mutia reported the TFL has successfully decreased transmission charges from P11-million (M) to P1-M after tapping the distant Abaga plant to Agus 1; metered 36,000 households, renewed relations with LGUs and stakeholders, and energized Lumbayanague, Lumbatan and the partial electrification of Bayang, Tubaran and Second District towns.

Engr. David A. Tauli, president of the think-tank advocates group Mindanao Coalition of Power Consumers (MCPC) commented that Ranque is not afraid to take on tough assignments but that “increasing the number of connections will be of little use if we cannot make affordable power available to the households. That can be done only through the FIT program, by implementing solar PV and small hydro projects throughout Lanao Sur.”

Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis, former sectoral representative (women) of the ARMM Regional Legislative Assembly, lauds the TFL’s initiative to pursue individual metering since it removes the accountability for electric bills from barangay chairmen and mayors or cluster leaders who used to “sponsor” the household accounts in their respective areas.

In addition, she suggests the following ‘vital” legislative and follow-up actions, among them: explore options on how Lanao and Marawi City can be allowed to condone the ballooning (est. at P10-Billion) principal and interest payments as host of the Agus Hydroelectric Complex; enforce Energy Regulation 1-94 which mandates host communities receiving a share of the revenues to fund socio-economic development of the watershed and rehab of the power facilities; and conducting an IEC (information-education- communication) campaign especially for individuals/communities hosting transmission facilities to prevent the malicious planting of trees and other structures along transmission facilities Right-of-Way.

“While we Meranaws demand justice as consumers, we must also show good faith in allotting from our hard-earned share for usage. Islam is a way of life, thus every decision, every action must have good intentions, including paying your debts, she said. We must also protect the facilities that produce our electricity,” she stressed.



Meantime, energy consultant Engr. Titing Atar cited positives in the Lanao energy situation such as Lasureco having the lowest power rate in the entire country today at only Php 6.15 to 6.50 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

He believes that because the LGUs of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City are the host LGUs of the main reservoir of the Agus Hydroelectric Complex, they are entitled to a share of the national wealth, and the host LGUs of the Hydro-power stations, (Agus 1 & 2 Hydro-power Complex) also entitles Marawi City and Saguaro, Lanao del Sur.

However, again citing ER 1-94, Atar said the electricity rate for the Lanao area can be further reduced by filing a petition to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to apply the savings from the NGCP transmission charges of PHP 10 Million, more or less from the transfer of transmission of LASURECO from Abaga NGCP 69/kV station to the 50MVA 69KV of NGCP at Agus 1 Hydropower station;

Encourage our Congressmen to file a bill in Congress to: 1) utilize the funds for the share on national wealth and the ER-1-94 to subsidize the power rate and rehabilitate the infrastructure facilities, its accessories and its management system; 2) oblige NGCP & MinGen to pay their respective Real property taxes and final taxes to the LGUs concerned where their facilities are located; and 3) oblige NGCP and MinGen to utilize their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to reduce the power bill of consumers, in return for consumers securing their power lines and other infrastructures in the area.

Immediate restoration of the NGCP 69kV lines from Today to Gainsay to Malabang to energize the coastal municipalities and some municipalities of the 2nd district that will further reduce system loss;

3. Upgrade/rehabilitate the 13.2 KV lines and other infrastructure accessories that are either overloaded and/or dilapidated and accelerate the eradication illegal connection and tampered KWh meters to improve both technical and non-technical system losses; and

Encourage the participation of LGUs in the establishment of Renewable Energy, such as Solar PV Plants; Biomass and Mini hydro under FIT payment scheme to further displace the pass through charges of generation cost while at the same time produce additional income for the said LGUs which they can use for development projects to benefit their constituents.

As regards to the settlement of the ballooning Php 10-B debt of LASURECO, Atar recommends the condonation of the interest on the principal through executive fiat; and possible condonation of the entire amount through Congress.

But before such measures can be implemented, Atar said the new Lasureco management should first show that the coop’s operations have normalized with the reduction of systems loss to at least 17% from the current 35%; improving collection efficiency to at least 10% from the current 37%; and, not the least, payments of its current generation and transmission costs, as well as personal and maintenance and operating expenses, are paid in full and on time.

