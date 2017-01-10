Hammer & Anvil – Kawat sa Atubangan

Jan 10, 2017



by Mike Baños

How is it that Cagayan de Oro with only about two thirds of Davao City’s population has some 6,000 taxis to Davao’s 4,000? And that doesn’t count the colorum taxis yet which could also add up to a substantial number.

I believe this ratio is relevant because not only does it raise questions how this situation came about, but this very situation is making commuters who patronize taxis more out of necessity than convenience pay more for their rides here.

The notice on the side of every taxi says P40 for the first 500 meters and P3.50 for every 300 meters thereafter. Inside many carry a sticker “Fare is less P10″. Recently, I asked my online friends if they ever rode a taxi whose meter conformed to this or whose driver refunded to them the P10 off the meter reading of their rides. Here’s what some of them had to say:

“It’s actually 1 out of 10 taxi drivers ang mag less og P10. That’s my experience every week. Imagine. Unfortunately, it’s a sad reality here in cdeo.”

“I never experienced the ‘less 10 pesos’ and hear this, it says 40 pesos for the first 500 and 3.5 for 300m thereafter. If my English is right, the fare should be 43.5 pesos on the first 800 meters, but I observed that the meter will read 43.5 pesos on the first 300 meters.”

“Naka-ride ko once Sir Mike, si Manong Taxi Driver jud nag tell nga less P10 ang fare, iya jud gi-uli sa amoa ang P10 sir. Ug sa kadaghan sa taxi na ako nasakyan kato rajud sya isa ang ga-less 10 sa pamasahe. One in a million…”

“Ikaw jud ang mag ingon nga “less 10 man ba?” Mo okay man sila but palag ang face.”

From a friend aboard: “Cabs here same as well. It’s just a typical cab game, Mike.”

“In over 20 taxis nga akong nasakyan duha ra gyud tawon ang nagpabawas ug 10 pesos… unya dako kaayo ang 10 pesos less fare ang naa sa dashboard gibutang ha? Makasabot man ta sa kalisod sa kinabuhi pero balaod man gud. Ug sa ing-ani ka simple nga balaud di ta kasunod mag unsa na lang sa mga komplikado nga balaod no?”

“Mao jud na akong pangutana sir. Less 10 but the drivers kay dili mag less ug 10 pesos sa ilang sukli. Oh well… sana ma address ni sa LTFRB or LTO? Kung kinsa man ang ga hawid ani nga sangay sa gobyerno.”

“At least ang less P10 pwede pa nato pangayoan pero kanang metro nga dili mao LTFRB ra jud ang maka usab ana. Wala man jud ta makadungog kon naa bay nag monitor ana kay wala man tingali ga reklamo, sige lang sakay mga pasahero nga walay hanaw samtang dako na jud ilang nabayran kay sa nakabutang sa balaod.”

“Lagi pud, walay saktong calibration sa ilang metro. Basta kay nidagan ok na. Wala diay gi check kung sakto.”

Personally, I have yet to ride a taxi that went from P40 to P43.50 in the first 500 meters. More frequently, the meter hits P43.50 within the first 100-300 meters and then the additional P3.50 adds up every 100 meters and not 300 as stipulated.

So what are we as commuters/consumers to do? We bring this to the attention of the authorities and they ask us to file a complaint, spend most part of a day to follow it up, para que?

Perhaps our local legislators can launch an investigation in aid of legislation for this. It’s not only our local tourism and prestige as one of the country’s most competitive cities which is at stake, but even more the welfare of the defenseless, pitiful commuters who have no choice but take a taxi.