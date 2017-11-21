Behind the Grand Launch of Centrio’s Magical Nights of Lights 2017

Nov 21, 2017



by The Night Stalker

Centrio Mall launched its signature lights and sounds show with a big flash and a bang with an hour and a half show last November 11 featuring Cagayan de Oro’s finest performers.



However, not many were aware that many of those performers already made it big in the Big Metro and even abroad! Here’s a look behind the performers to the Grand Launch of Centrio’s 2017 Magical Nights of Lights.



Among the local artists featured who have made it big in the Big Metro were Muriel Lomadilla, ABS-CBN Pilipinas Got Talent Season 3 Grand Finalist; Emilor James Cabanos-World Championship of the Performing Arts Team Philippines 2017 member, multi-medalist who won 6 medals; and Rochelle Ubayubay, Rising Star TV5 Semi-Finalist.



The show also highlighted local performing groups including the Lourdes College Strings under the baton of Ana dela Fuente; Integrated School of Theater Arts and Dance (I-STAND) with Faith J. Javellana, Artistic Director; Julius Cezar Cerbolles, Administrative Assistant; Jianna Marice Hernandez, 6th place Classical Ballet, 2016 Phil Dance Cup & Representative for Northern Mindanao to the 2nd CMap Internationale Dance Festival 2017; Ria Lourdes Alfaro, 3rd place, Contemporary Modern Dance, 2016 Philippine Dance Cup, Representative from Northern Mindanao to the 2nd CMap Internationale Dance Festival; and Ricciana Margarita Reyes, I-STAND ballet level 3 student.



Also featured were Daryl Bacolod with the DreamBoard Kids; Class Act; SHEAKS with DreamBoard Dancers; Gerikha Kate Amper with I-STAND and Hot Males and Class Act Dancers.

DreamBoard Artists Society Inc. is a non-profit talent development organization founded by Managing Director & Voice Coach Donie M. Galigao. Performers for the group included:



Rexar Rivero – DreamBoard Artists Senior Choreographer; Versus Jam Round 2, 1 on 1 Hip Hop Battle Champion 2014; Finest Battle Crews, 1 on 1 All Styles Battle Champion 2014; HHI World Battles Mindanao, 2 on 2 All Styles Battle Regional Champion 2015.

– House of Rexodus (DreamBoard Dancers) – consists of students & out of school youth who have an on-going training by Master Rexar.



– Reena Moorjani, Joshua Navarro, Angela Moorjani & Angelo Deloso are Singing Champions of their respective schools & communities.

SHEACKS (pronounced as /shēks/) is an all-female group composed of students and young professionals who can sing, dance and host corporate and private social events;. Its founding members are Sheena Batutay, Shania Alima, Cindy Galos, Kteen Cadigal and Sassy Martil.

The whole show was written and directed by Hobart P. Savior, artistic director and actor for theater and film and director of the Xavier Stage and Xavier Center for Culture and the Arts.



Centrio Mall will feature its Magical Nights of Lights from November 11 to January 14, 2018, show starts at 6 PM and every 30 minutes thereafter until 10 PM.



-30-

