Glitter, Freebies galore at Ororama Annex’s Grand Opening on December 16

Dec 14, 2017



by The Night Stalker

One of the pioneer department stores and supermarkets of Cagayan de Oro celebrates another milestone in its storied history with the grand opening of its new Annex Building along Mortola Street on Saturday, 16 December 2017.





Our good friend Mary Globien Capillan, marketing manager for the Ororama Chain of Stores, tells us the Grand Opening will feature celebrity guests Sam Concepcion, The Good Son Actor Mark Rivera and GMA’s Fantaserye Alyas Robinhood Lindsay De Vera starting 3PM at the new Event Center in the second floor.

Of course, who doesn’t know Sam Concepcion? Singer, dancer, actor, VJ and host, Sam rose to the limelight with his big win at the Big Division of Little Big Star`s Season 1 in April 2006.





Since then Sam has soared from success to success, starting with his certified Gold eponymously named debut album in 2007, Pop Class (2010), and Forever Young (2011), his biggest seller to date, hitting the charts at Number 1 for seven weeks in a row.



In 2008, Sam became the first Filipino artist to collaborate with Dreamworks when he sang the theme song Kung Fu Fighting in the Asian soundtrack album of the animated movie Kung Fu Panda.



Despite his success, Sam has found time to serve as an ambassador for various agencies and organizations, such as DepEd’s Youth Role Model and Spokesperson and the National Book Development Board’s (NBDB) Get Caught Reading Campaign ambassador in 2007.

In 2008, Sam was appointed by the Business Software Alliance as the Official Spokesperson of the Philippines for B4USurf, Youth Ambassador for Education and the Arts in the 3rd District of Manila and World Vision‘s Ambassador for Children. In 2009, Sam was awarded the prestigious United Nations Youth Association of the Philippines ‘Outstanding Youth Leader Award‘.



Lindsay De Vera is half Filipino-British, born in London, who grew up and studied at Brent School in Baguio City. She is a commercial model actress. And currently stars in GMA’s Fantaserye Alyas Robinhood. Catch more of Lindsay at this URL : https://www.facebook.com/myoro rama/videos/1797049433661976/

Similarly, Mark Rivera was born and raised in Italy, was a former member of the Junior Azkals, commercial model and actor. His latest aired commercial is Jollibee Choco Mallow Pie. He previously starred in the teleserye Be My lady currently stars in ABS CBN’s top rating teleseryeThe Good Son. Listen to Mark through this URL: https://www.facebook.com/myoro rama/videos/1797045346995718/



But the Stars are not all there is for Lucky Shoppers on this Grand Opening Day!

Patrons who come in early on December 16 (store will open at 8AM) will have first dibs at Ororama’s Treats for Firsts tokens and giveaways!





P200 gift certificates await the first 200 customers with at least P200 purchase at the Department Store while gift packs await the first 500 customers with at least P100 purchase at the Supermarket. On top of this, any amount of purchase from the Fresh Section entitles the first 500 customers to six fresh eggs!



And what further surprises await the early shoppers after they’re done? No less than five new stalls at the Ororama Annex Building giving them more variety to choose from.: Black Pearl and John Lemon on the ground floor (are you getting this Capt. Jack Sparrow? Yoko One?) and Chocoleit Muron, Star Frappé and Snack Attack on the second floor!



Not the least, motorist-shoppers can now breathe easier with the availability of 60 parking slots in the new Basement Parking of the Annex Building!





So let’s all head over to the Ororama Supercenter at Mortola Street for the Grand Opening of its Annex Building tomorrow, Saturday, December 15, 2017, starting at 8AM. Hali na mo!

-30-