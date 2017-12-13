Give the Fitflop Gift of Comfort and Style

Dec 13, 2017



by PR

Looking for the right kind of gift for your superwoman this holiday season? Give them the gift of comfort and style. Make sure they’re comfortable throughout their day without sacrificing overall look and style.

Internationally recognised as a comfort footwear brand, FitFlop’s scientific research into the position of the foot and how it affects the alignment of the body is second to none.

While comfort-based biomechanics remain a priority, Fitflop believe there’s no need to compromise style to enjoy comfort. Fitflop creates wardrobe essentials for women too busy for uncomfortable shoes.

SPACE-AGE METALLICS

As Fitflop introduces metallic detailing, you will not only feel comfortable but fashionable. Check out the Uberknit™ high-top sneaker and ballerina updated in pewter, rose gold and black metallic.

Channelling all things metallics, the Superballerina with sequins are graceful, low-cut, feather-light ballerinas smothered in shimmering sequins, on slimlineSupercomFF™ midsoles.

The Uberknit high top sneakers and Ballerina Bow are our most exciting, not to mention best looking. With unbeatable ergonomics, super lightweight, midsoles, breathable stretch uppers, and stretchy decorative laces, they’re so good, you may start every day getting dressed feet first.

Every superwomen in your life deserves the best, give them a pair of FitFlop comfort.

Fitflop is available at the 2nd Level of Ayala Centrio, ResToeRun stores at the ground floor of Ayala Centrio Mall, ground floor of SM City CDO Uptown, and second floor of Limketkai Mall. In the Philippines it is exclusively distributed by Primer Group of Companies.

ABOUT PRIMER GROUP OF COMPANIES

Established in the Philippines in 1985, the Primer Group of Companies is engaged in the retail and distribution of the world’s top and premium consumer brands in outdoor, travel, footwear, fashion, wellness and urban lifestyle. It has also established a solid ground in the industrial products and services landscape, with companies in full-scale printing, air-conditioning and creative graphic design and services.