Get the Right Gift for their Adventures!

Dec 20, 2016



by R.O.X. Holiday PR

As more and more people are discovering the fun and excitement of life outdoors, it appears that the most ideal gifts to give our loved ones are presents that will suit the many adventures they wish to soon embark on. From relaxed weekend getaways to an itinerary packed trips with the gang, R.O.X., the country’s biggest outdoor concept store, extends a helping hand in the quest to find the right gifts for our loved ones’ next big adventure!

Introducing the R.O.X. Gift Coach, a holiday campaign which seeks to help shoppers find the right gift/s for their loved ones’ adventures! With R.O.X.’s very own pool of outdoor experts – who have mastered the ins and outs of the outdoors – gift-givers are guaranteed to pick out presents that will make their loved ones’ next adventure a truly memorable experience. The best thing about the R.O.X. Gift Coach? One can easily get in touch with one online.

So how does one exactly enlist the help of the R.O.X. Gift Coach? Easy! One may simply send a private message to ROX Philippines on Facebook on weekdays, from 11am to 4pm. From advice about well-suited gifts for different kinds of adventures to personalized recommendations based on a person’s favorite outdoor activities, the R.O.X. Gift Coach can certainly cover a wide range of topics.



One may also ask questions regarding outdoor activities as well as the most suitable outdoor products based on different age groups. Once one has decided on a gift, he or she may have the gift reserved for up to three days and pay for the gift/s at the store.



Apart from getting in touch with the R.O.X. Gift Coach on Facebook, one may also approach the R.O.X. Gift Coach in all R.O.X. stores daily, from 11am to 9pm. With the assistance of the R.O.X. Gift Coach, one may easily choose among the wide array of premium adventure and outdoor lifestyle products housed inside the store.



From outdoor lifestyle products that will suit your loved ones’ personality to adventure essentials that will make his or her experience smooth-sailing and hassle-free, finding the right gift/s for your adventure-seeking loved ones just became so much easier with the R.O.X Gift Coach!

You can check out R.O.X. Bonifacio High Street Manila, R.O.X. Solenad 3 Nuvali, Laguna, R.O.X. Marquee Mall Pampanga, R.O.X. Camp John Hay Baguio, R.O.X. Ayala Cebu, R.O.X. Abreeza Davao, R.O.X. The District Cagayan De Oro, and R.O.X. Ayala Mall Legazpi. You can also follow @roxphilippines on Facebook for news and updates on your favorite outdoor brands!

R.O.X. is the only store that lets you in so you can get outside!

R.O.X. is owned and operated by the Primer Group of Companies, Asia’s next retail giant.