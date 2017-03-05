General Douglas MacArthur Week: Acclaimed Kagay-anon director comes home after 18 years

Mar 5, 2017



by Mike Baños

Bani Logroño is a Filipino writer and director, most notably known for his award-winning World War II documentaries aimed at inspiring the next generation of heroes in the Philippines through historical education for the youth.

Working with the production team Spyron•AV Manila, the documentaries are brought to various schools, universities and organizations around the world for young students to learn about their nearly forgotten history of the Philippines during World War II.

Mr. Logroño’s 54-minute documentary “Unsurrendered 2: The Hunters ROTC Guerrillas” has gained acclaim and recognition in various film festivals around the world, including New Zealand, Indonesia, Canada, and Hollywood.

Filipino historians and professors have hailed the film as the best World War II documentary about the Philippines.

At 24 years old, Mr. Logroño is one of the youngest directors in the Philippines to advocate World War II history.



Not many are aware that the young director was born in Cagayan de Oro City in 1992 and went to school at Xavier University (Ateneo de Cagayan) until the family moved to the US in 1999.



Unsurrendered 2: The Hunters ROTC Guerrillas

Golden Award – World Documentary Awards, Jakarta, Indonesia 2016

Best Documentary Feature Film, Kiwi International Film Festival – New

Zealand 2016

Royal Reel Award – Canada International Film Festival, Vancouver 2016

International Documentary Award – Hollywood International Moving Pictures

Film Fest, Hollywood 2015



Enjoy the free screening of “Unsurrendered 2: The Hunters ROTC Guerrillas” at the Ayala Centrio Cinemas on March 14-17, 2017 at 8AM and 10AM. This is a component program of the 75th Diamond Jubilee of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s Breakout from Corregidor to Australia (via Cagayan, Misamis and Dicklum, Tankulan, Manolo Fortich).

Sponsored by Philippine Veterans Bank, Ayala Malls Cinemas, Centrio Mall, The Movie Snack Bar, Seda Centrio, Cebu Pacific Air, SPYRON AV and STEAG State Power Inc.

-30-