General Douglas MacArthur Week – VALOR: THE LEGACY OF COL. EMMANUEL V. DE OCAMPO

Mar 5, 2017



by Mike Baños

A 53-minute biopic documentary film of how an ordinary college student became one of the fiercest guerrilla leaders in the Philippines during World War II.

It is the story how the Filipino youth achieved victory in one of the darkest eras in the nation’s history.

Emmanuel V. De Ocampo was only an 18 year old ROTC cadet when he joined the Hunters ROTC Guerrillas in the mountains of Antipolo during World War II.

Together with his equally young and talented comrades, they stole firearms from the enemy and fought against the Imperial Japanese invaders through all of Southern Luzon.

De Ocampo himself stood out as a fierce combatant and an inspirational guerrilla leader in many of his battles and operations.

Eventually, De Ocampo rose to the rank of Colonel and became the commander of the 47th Hunters ROTC Division. He became responsible for liberating many of the towns and areas in Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Manila.

He defeated many of the strongest Japanese forces in the Philippines, including the Japanese Imperial Marines in the Battle of Fort Mckinley and Nichols Field, and the Fuji Forces in the Battle of Mount Malepunyo.

After the war, Col. De Ocampo continued to serve the country by fighting for the welfare of World War II veterans. He would continue to care for them until he passed away on December 26, 2015.

But even after his death, his legacy lives on, as his stories of valor continue to inspire future generations to emulate his unwavering courage and patriotism for the country and its people.

Enjoy the free screening of VALOR at the Ayala Centrio Cinemas on March 14-17, 2017 at 8AM and 10AM. This is a component program of the 75th Diamond Jubilee of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s Breakout from Corregidor to Australia (via Cagayan, Misamis and Dicklum, Tankulan, Manolo Fortich).

Sponsored by Philippine Veterans Bank, Ayala Malls Cinemas, Centrio Mall, The Movie Snack Bar, Seda Centrio, Cebu Pacific Air, SPYRON AV and STEAG State Power Inc.