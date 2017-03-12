General Douglas MacArthur Week – What was General Douglas MacArthur’s Favorite Filipino Dish?

Mar 12, 2017



by Mike Baños

President Manuel L. Quezon’s favorite dish was the Supreme Organic chicken, nicknamed “Manhoco” (after “Manila Hotel Company) while General Douglas MacArthur‘s choice was deep fried Celebes lapu-lapu with tropical fruits salsa, and maruya fritter on the side.

This was The General’s favorite while he was staying at the penthouse of the Manila Hotel when he was field marshal of the Philippine army and advisor to the Commonwealth of the Philippines during the middle to late 1930’s.

In celebration of the 75th Diamond Jubilee of MacArthur’s escape from Corregidor to Australia via Cagayan, Misamis and Dicklum, Tankulan (Manolo Fortich) on March 13-17, 1942, Cagayan de Oro’s Urban Lifestyle Hotel has come up with an extensive spread of local and international classics specially made for the occasion.

The One-Day Only Menu for Tuesday, March 14 features “Chicken Gallantina with Herbed Potatoes”, “Slow Braised Beef Pie” and “Chicken and Pork Adobo” — the Filipino dish said to be one of the General’s favorites.

DINNER BUFFET

PHP 650 nett per person

March 14, 2017

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Misto

For inquiries and table reservations, please call (088) 3238888 or 09175775910. You may also email us at cdo@sedahotels.com. The Misto is located on the 4th floor of the hotel.





#sedahotels #sedacentrio#misto #MistoAtSeda #restauarantsinC agayandeOro #mcarthurweek #WW2PH75