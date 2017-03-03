Gen. Douglas MacArthur Week: Veterans to benefit from Optometric Mission

Mar 3, 2017



by Mike Baños

World War II veterans or their surviving spouses who have vision problems but cannot afford prescription eyeglasses stand to benefit from an incoming optometric mission.

Montero Medical Missions with its component program – EyeSight 20/20 will conduct an Eye Care and Optometric Mission at the J.R. Borja General Hospital in Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City on March 15-16, 2017.

Dr. Juan M. Montero, II, M.D., FACS, president and chairman of MMM, said they are sponsoring the mission as a parallel event to “General Douglas MacArthur Week” which commemorates the 75tn Diamond Jubilee of MacArthur’s Breakout from Corregidor to Australia via Cagayan, Misamis and Dicklum, Tankulan (Manolo Fortich).

The bulk of the prescription spectacles will be given to WWII veterans or their surviving spouses.

It will also benefit 50 school children with vision problems under Mayor Oscar Moreno’s “A Gift of Sight Program” being implemented by the Cagayan de Oro Eyesight Board headed by Dr. Carlo Romero.

Pre-screening of veterans will start Thursday, March 2 from 8am to 12 noon at the City Social Welfare Department at City Hall and 1-4pm at Room 20, EyeCare Clinic at JR Borja General Hospital. It will be held daily from Monday to Friday till the actual mission dates on March 15-16.

The screening of veterans is being coordinated with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) Field Services Extension Office Region 10 (FSEO-10) at Camp Evangelista and the Veterans Federation of the Philippines Region 10 through its regional president Col. Jose Paler (ret).

The optometric mission team will be headed by Dr. Christopher Buniel, president of the Optometric Association of the Philippines (OAP) with the collaboration of OAP CDO Chapter led by President Dr. Sioneda Maglinte, with Dr. Aurora Catajoy and Dr. Vic Cinco. They will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Cagayan de Oro (Mother Club) headed by Engr. Dufel Lagrosas, president. (RMB)

-30-