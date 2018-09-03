Fun, Fun, Fun with R.O.X.’s Cagayan De Oro Bike Out 2018

Sep 3, 2018



by PR

As Southeast Asia’s Biggest Outdoor Superstore, R.O.X. (Recreational Outdoor eXchange) continues to foster and sustain communities of outdoor enthusiasts by offering the widest selection of premium outdoor products and advocating outdoor recreation through fun and engaging campaigns.





One of its R.O.X. Bike Out Cagayan De Oro has become the favored forum for the local biking community looking for a fun ride and family day chock-full of biking activities.

Held last August 26, 2018, the 21 kilometer bike ride attracted over 200 bikers who each got a Fox Jersey, hydration and snacks! This year’s route took participating bikers through downtown Cagayan de Oro, to Barangay Kauswagan, thence Igpit and Barra in Opol, Misamis Oriental, Baragays Bayabas and Bonbon and finally back downtown.





This year’s edition was brought to you by R.O.X. (Recreational Outdoor eXchange) in partnership with FOX Racing, Ayala Malls (#Feel It Love It), and Centrio Mall (#Where Adventure Begins), and sponsored by Impression, Unifrutti, Mapawa Nature Adventure Park, Simon Designs, Nenecita’s Sorbetes (Homegrown locally made) and Department Of Tourism. It is a signature event of Cagayan de Oro’s Higalaay Festival.