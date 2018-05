Frozen Lake at Preacher’s Point

May 19, 2018



by Carlo Antonio Romero

Awarded Honorable Mention in The Rotarian Magazine Photo Contest among 1,100 entries by the judge, renowned photographer Stephanie Sinclair, who was particularly impressed with his smart choice to use a wide angle lens to capture the frozen lake at Preacher’s Point. Abraham Lake in Alberta, Canada is famous for its frozen methane bubbles caught underneath the ice. Dr. Romero is a member in good standing of the Rotary Club of Cagayan de Oro (Mother Club). (RMB)