FitFlop Launches Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection at Centrio

Sep 30, 2018



by The Night Stalker

FitFlop launched its Autumn/Winter 2018 collection September 27 at the FitFlop Store in Centrio Mall with typical flair and pizzazz.

Coloured by VIPs like Nicole Meier of Nicole TV and Kitchie Uy of Passionista, loyal customers, and lifestyle media and CDO Bloggers – the milestone event was highlighted by the highly anticipated collection reveal, a brief introduction to the brand, and an open forum.

FitFlop’s Autumn/Winter 2018’s theme, Nomadic Retrospective is a salute to the Superwomen who choose to answer the call of adventure.

“FitFlop has always believed that if you want to live an inspired life, you need to start with a strong foundation, and what foundation is more fundamental than one’s shoes?” said Ruth Carmina Sanchez, Fitflop Brand Manager who graced the occasion.

“Literally the ones that bring us places, the right kind of shoes can give us the energy to go about our day looking and feeling great. This season, FitFlop has decided to take this philosophy one step further by paying homage to all Superwomen who wish to go beyond their everyday life,” she added.

The gorgeous pastel palette of pinks and blues, as well as the simple, classic silhouettes of many of the shoes in the collection promote a clear mind and simple, minimalist lifestyle.

“We’ve also drawn inspiration from this season’s runway designs, incorporating trends such as the metallic snake pattern, mirror tones, embellishments like pearl, crystal and quartz, and athleisure wear,” Ms. Sanchez noted.

For Superwomen who want a little something extra to dress up their outfits, the new collection offers several styles like the Lulu Toe-Thong Slide, F Sporty II Sneaker, and the Chelsea Boot in eye catching metallic white, black, silver, and bronze python prints to add an air of exoticism and mystery, while the Fino and Banda II Sandals are decorated with black, midnight navy, and gold quartz encrusted straps that bring a contemporary energy and dazzling elegance to any outfit.

Pearl and bead studded styles like the Linny and Tia, on the other hand, come in dainty pastel hues perfect for brightening up everyday office wear. The stars of the collection, however, are the bejeweled designs like the Fino Toe Post and Delta Slide, which add glamour and sophistication perfect for a night out.

As much as dressing up can bring you confidence and allure, being constantly on the go can also be tiring and uncomfortable. Enter Athleisure, whose popularity continues to rise through the seasons.

“FitFlop believes in combining fashion with comfort, this is the perfect niche to showcase what we can really do,” said Ms. Sanchez.

“This Autumn/Winter 18, we’re expanding our athleisure collection – made with our extremely flexible and comfortable anatomicush sole – with the addition of more versatile Uberknit styles such as the Toe-Thong, Slide, Ballerina with bow, Superskate Loafer, and various sneakers, which are all perfect for casual strolls and long walks,” she added.

If you want to do some bedazzling, Fitflop has also created a line of Crystal Uberknit Ballerinas and F-Sporty Sneakers to make your day instantly more glam.

“The best thing about our athleisure line is its versatility – you can pair your FitFlop shoes with anything from oversized shirts and leggings to long, blowy skirts and dresses.”

For more information and updates, visit our website at www.fitflop.com. Follow FitFlop on Facebook @FitFlopPhilippines and @fitflopph on Instagram for more styles and OOTD inspiration.

FitFlop is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by the Primer Group of Companies, with 21 stores nationwide. It can also be found in various Res|Toe|Run branches and is being sold online at Zalora, Grind PH, and Lazada.

-30-