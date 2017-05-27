Filinvest One Oasis CDO hosts CDO Bloggers GMM

May 27, 2017



by The Night Stalker

Cagayan de Oro’s “Patch of Green in the City” recently hosted the 2nd Quarter General Membership of the CDO Bloggers, Cagayan de Oro’s premier organization of bloggers and social media practitioners in the city and Northern Mindanao.

“We wanted our premier social media and blogger network members to personally experience how it’s like to enjoy the only resort-themed medium-rise residential condominium development in the heart of the city,” said Arabelle Solidum, Filinvest Northern Mindanao Area General Manager.

OneOasis Cagayan de Oro, the only resort-themed residential development in downtown Cagayan de Oro, is equipped with a 40 by 77 foot adult pool with a depth of four feet, and a 23 by 30 foot kiddie’s pool with a depth of two feet. It is open daily from 7AM to 10PM, operated and maintained by the experienced property management group of Pro-Excel Property Managers, Inc.

It is free for the use of OneOasis CDO unit owners but their guests can also avail of the pool and its facilities which include showers, bath house and pool furniture like tables, chairs, chaise loungers and umbrellas. Rates for guests are P50 for children 12 years old and below, and P100 for everyone older.

Other resort-themed amenities include two storey clubhouse, a children’s playground, and a covered basketball court set within a lush, green environment reminiscent of vacation resorts of famous global destinations.

“We hope that by sharing with CDO Bloggers some time in our clubhouse and swimming pool amenities, they can also share the same experience with their followers,” Solidum said.

To learn more about One Oasis Cagayan de Oro’s facilities, please visit Filinvest office at the ground floor, Bo’s Café Bldg., Don A. Velez St., 9000 Cagayan de Oro City, or contact 0917-305-8888, or check its official page at facebook.com/oneoasis. cagayandeoro

A closer look at the Cagayan de Oro Bloggers

Cagayan de Oro Bloggers Incorporated (CDOBloggers, Inc.) is a non-stock, non-profit organization registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2008.



“Our main aim is to promote the city of Cagayan de Oro and the whole island of Mindanao as a peaceful and thriving place in this part of the world through blogging and social media,” said Judy Teves, CDO Bloggers president.

“We wish to contribute to Mindanao’s global images in a positive way to balance the mostly negative news that everyone who hasn’t personally experienced the island usually gets from the internet. Thus, we use blogging and other social media to share our side of the story so our followers can get the news first hand from those who are actually living in this paradise we call Mindanao.”

With 43 members as of the latest count, CDO Bloggers continues to actively engage themselves with events and issues in and around the city and the region as Event partner. Some of their recent major engagements include the 2016 DOST 10 Science and Technology Week, and the CDO Historical and Cultural Commission’s “General Douglas MacArthur Week” held last March 13-17, 2017. They are also institutional partners of Cagayan de Oro’s four major events: Cagayan de Oro Chinese New Year Festival, Himugso, Higala-ay Kagay-an and Pasko de Oro.

Besides having multi-awarded bloggers and writers among their members, the organization itself has also been cited for its social engagements such as the Shakers and Movers of Cagayan de Oro Award in the CDO ICT Awards 2014.

CDO Bloggers also administers the Blog Network of the CDO Bloggers Group which is composed of blog sites by its blogger members. Following are some of the members’ blog sites and their respective genres.

Cagayan de Oro and Mindanao Blog Sites : Around CDO, Cagayan de Oro Places, Cagayan de Oro Info, Cagayan Today, Cagayan de Oro Online, Chada CDO, CDO Lifestyle, ChicCDO, HelloCDO, Himantayon CDO, Kagay-an, Kagay-anon Online, Mindanaoan, Mindanao Lifestyle,The CDO Blog, and WowCDO.

Fashion Blog Sites: Kate Pauline, Women Treats, The Pink Coffee, Lady Soda, Mela:30ish and the City, Fashion and Life, Liz Fashion House, MUD by Shaun, and Stylish Voyager.

Travel & Food Blog Sites: Eats Good to Wander, The Chubby Buddy, Zoan’s Travel, Sightseer Pinay, Wander Shugah, Wandermoi, The Wandering Dreamer, Chronicles of Cookie, Eats Good to be in CDO, Big Mike’s World, Munch Trip, Pinoy Adventures.

General/Lifestyle Blog Sites: Single Mom Mecheel, The Pablique, JenJacqs – My World to Yours, Micah Izabel – Diary of a Young Teen, Bogie’s Wonderland, Cookie’s Corner, Pinay Mommy Online, The WoMom, Mimai Scribbles, Loves Haven, Live Love Blog, In My Mind, Escaping Squares, Vera Lois, VicMadz, The Nicole Tiro, Rob Carpio, Negosyo Ideas, Nurse Germz, WTF Edu!, Your Introverted Senpai.

Vlogs/Youtube Channels: Kickstarter Karl, Jireh Vlogs, Mindanaoan Irene, MUDbyShaun Makeup and Creative Lifestyle Blog, RubzOnline, PinayMommy Online, MeechelCasenas, Lady Soda, Kukai2010, Big Mikes World, Munch Trip, Vic Madriaga, and WowCDO TV.



CDO Bloggers can be reached through their Twitter account @CagayanDeOroBloggers, email :cdobloggersinc@gmail.com and website http://cdobloggers. net.

