Filinvest North Mindanao Tala Awards: A Night of Glitz and Glamour

Feb 17, 2017



by PR

Filinvest Land Inc. recently honored its’ top sellers with a prestigious occasion dedicated to recognizing the achievements of the Filinvest Sales Network in Northern Mindanao.



“We are honoring the perseverance and unwavering commitment of our top sellers and this is our way of expressing our gratitude,” said Blass Jison, Senior Manager for training during the “Tala Awards Night” held 10 February 2017 at Seda Centrio’s swank Sinamai 1 & 2 function rooms.



Cited were top performers from One Oasis Cagayan de Oro, Villa San Ignacio in Zamboanga City and Filinvest Homes Butuan, under Filinvest North Mindanao. The awards were distributed by Ma. Arabelle Solidum, Area General Manager for Filinvest North Mindanao; Franz Josef Enriquez , CDO Branch Manager; and Sheila Padua, Villa San Ignacio Branch Manager



Topping the list of awardees was Nelson Fabius Antatico of NMA Real Estate Services, who was the sole qualifier for the Millionaires Club, an exclusive group of sales associates who earned P1-2 million for the year 2016.



Besides receiving a plaque of recognition and Filinvest gold pin, Mr. Antatico will also be featured in the FLI Recognition Board and Sellers’ Hub, and is entitled to an overnight stay for 2 at Crimson Hotel Cebu and a limited edition Filinvest Lamy Pen worth P10,000 for yet another memento of his achievement.



On top of gaining membership in the exclusive Millionaires Club, Mr. Antatico also qualified for the Annual Group Tour to New Zealand along with Ms. Shade Abonales Masiar.



Besides joining the group tour, the two qualifiers will also a Wellness League reward equivalent to a one (1) year HMO benefits and one (1) year accident insurance coverage, plus one dependent.



In addition to awarding the top performers, Filinvest Northmin also recognized its Top Sales Consultant from One Oasis CDO (Top Sales Agent, Top Sales Manager & Top Group Manager) and from Villa San Ignacio and Filinvest Homes Butuan (Top Sales Agent, Top Group Manager). (please refer to attached table of awardees)



For the second part of the program, FLI officially launched its 2017 Sales Kickoff with a presentations on Filinvest Own Your Dreams 2017 Travel Edition (with dancers performing to Jose Marie Chan’s classical Love at 3,000 Feet); Mid-Year Dream Destination at Coron, Palawan; and Annual Foreign Group Tour (2013 Australia, 2014 Singapore, 2015 Japan, 2016 New Zealand and 2017 South Korea).



Never to leave anyone empty handed, the evening’s host Rex Manlantao concluded the night’s excitement with a raffle of items to further celebrate this annual recognition of sales performers for Filinvest Land Inc.

