Filinvest honors One Oasis CDO Top Performers for 1st Quarter 2017

May 19, 2017



by Filinvest PR

Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) recently cited its top performers for One Oasis Cagayan de Oro in a 1st Quarter Sales Recognition held May 6, 2017 ( 3:00pm to 5:00pm ) at the One Oasis CDO Clubhouse in Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City.

The awardees included Jedi Esteba (Top Sales Manager) and Joyce Reconalla (2nd Top Sales Manager). Charry Redillas (Top Sales Consultant) and Shade Masiar (2nd Top Sales Consultant) for its In-House Network.

Also honored were Sarip Mela Castillo (Top Sales Agent) and WGL Realty (Top Realty) from its Brokers Network.

FLI honors its top sellers during its quarterly, mid-year and annual award ceremonies like the recently held Tala Awards Night where top performing sales personnel are inducted into the Millionaires Club, an exclusive group of sales associates who earned P1-2 million for the previous year.



The occasion also honors qualifiers for the Filinvest Own Your Dreams 2017 Travel Edition which includes the Mid-Year Dream Destination at Coron, Palawan and Annual Foreign Group Tour with South Korea as the destination for 2017 Top Sellers.

In addition, Filinvest is the only developer that gives out the Wellness League reward which grants winners the equivalent of one (1) year HMO benefits and one (1) year accident insurance coverage, plus one dependent.

