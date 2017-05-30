Filinvest Homes Butuan Launches New House Models

May 30, 2017



by PR

Filinvest honors every hardworking Filipino who dreams a home for his family. These homes represent a homebuyer’s first step towards the fulfillment of his dreams and aspirations. This year, Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), through Filinvest Homes Butuan (FHB), launches new house models in response to the changing needs of the modern Filipino families.



Offering attractive and modern residential options, Filinvest Homes Butuan introduces the Opal Single Attached house model for bigger families who would like to have a bit of extra space. It is a 2-storey single-attached house with 3 bedrooms and 2 toilet and bath within a lot area of 104 sqm and floor area of 53.6 sqm.

Filinvest offers more variety with the Iris- Single Attached house model, another 2-storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2 toilet and bath, and 1 car garage, with 1 bedroom at the ground floor. It has a minimum lot area of 104 sqm and floor area of 64.2 sqm.

The design and architecture of these homes complement the Spanish-Mediterranean-themed community with complete slew of amenities.



Putting a premium on quality, Filinvest Homes Butuan houses are constructed using reinforced concrete to create homes that are worth every family’s investment – durable, fire and pest resistant, and requires little maintenance. This helps families cut down on upkeep and repair costs, enabling them to focus more on living and enjoying life.





Ideally located along the National Highway (Davao-Butuan-Cagayan Road) at Km. 3, Brgy. Baan, potential buyers may choose from any of the following offerings: Lot only (134-365 sqm±) and 5 House & Lot packages namely: (1) Amber Duplex (Floor Area 40.31 sqm±, Lot Area 75 sqm±); (2) Opal Duplex (Floor Area 53.6 sqm±, Lot Area 99 sqm±); (3) Opal Single Attached (Floor Area 53.6 sqm±, Lot Area 104 sqm±); (4) Molave (Floor Area 39.4 sqm±, Lot Area 143 sqm±); and (5) Iris Single Attached (Floor Area 64.2±, Lot Area 133 sqm±).

Buyers can avail of easy home financing schemes thru In-house, bank, and PAG-IBIG to help make it more affordable to achieve their dream home.



Filinvest has almost 60 years of experience in real estate development and is one of the country’s leading players in the industry. Built on the Gotianun tradition of integrity, quality, and service, it has developed over 2,400 hectares of land for more than 140,000 families nationwide. For more information, please call (082), 342-7222 or (0917) 5569 272 or log on to www.filinvest.com.ph.