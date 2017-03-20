Filinvest Breaks Ground for Building 2 of One Oasis Cagayan de Oro

Mar 20, 2017



by PR

Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI)’s One Oasis Cagayan de Ora broke ground for Building 2 last March 17.

This follows the success of One Oasis CDO’s Building One, with many of the one bedroom units already turned over to homeowners. Upon completion, this master-planned community will have a total of five residential mid-rise buildings, complemented by resort-inspired amenities spread on a lush 2.7 hectare property.

One Oasis CDO is Filinvest’s offering to urban dwelling professionals, expatriates and growing families looking for a space to serve as their haven in the city. It is conveniently located in Bgy. Lapasan, placing it near lifestyle essentials, , business communities, recreational hubs, centers of learning and medical facilities.

“Building 2 is One Oasis CDO’s offering to the growing Cagayan de Oro community. It is an ideal place to raise a family, allowing you access to enjoy life’s pleasures. Here, the possibilities for quality leisure time are endless, right outside your doorstep,” said Maria Arabelle Solidum, Area General Manager for Northmin.

Patch of Green

One Oasis CDO brings a distinct freshness to urban living. The stylish condominium buildings set against a backdrop of verdant greens is a welcome contrast to the typical city setting. With over 55% of the property allocated for open spaces, leisure facilities and refreshing gardens, residents enjoy living in a low density community with the generous amenity of breathing space.

Space of Comfort

Building 2 will be an eight story building that offers well-appointed 2 bedroom units designed for convenient and comfortable living. The units typically measure 32 sqm +- and are also free of beams and columns for a bigger and unobstructed livable space.

Along with the feeling of serenity that One Oasis CDO offers, your safety is also ensured within its sheltered grounds. A perimeter fence surrounds the entire community and a 24-hour security system provides safety within the premises. A Property Management Team ensures that all facilities are properly maintained. Now you can sleep peacefully knowing that your family and home are well cared for at One Oasis CDO.

Splash of Splendor

Completing the relaxing, laid-back ambience of One Oasis CDO is a range of resort-inspired amenities that the whole family can enjoy. Stay fit shooting hoops at the covered basketball court or work out at the fitness gym. Spend relaxing afternoons at the multipurpose clubhouse which features both adult and kiddie pools. Let little ones enjoy the outdoors at the children’s play area.

“Filinvest understands that people want to enjoy quality time. That’s why we have projects like One Oasis CDO which integrate fitness and recreational amenities with the residential component,” Ms. Solidum added.

Ms. Solidum stressed that One Oasis CDO is true to Filinvest’s commitment to reinvent living spaces to fit the needs of the modern lifestyle.

“With these urban havens, we strive to improve the quality of life of city dwellers all over the country.”

One Oasis CDO is the refreshing change that Kagay-anons looking for that unique urban experience want. Move in and come home to your own space of comfort in the city.

One Oasis CDO is a quality project of Filinvest, one of the country’s leading, full-range property developers. For more than 50 years, the company has built a diverse project portfolio spanning the archipelago, from its core best-value homes, to townships, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, BPO office buildings, shopping centers, and leisure developments. Staying true to its mission, Filinvest continues to build the Filipino dream, one home at a time, across the Philippines. For more information on how you can find your own oasis in the city, visit our showroom at Don A. Velez Street. Or you may call (0917) 545-7788 or log on to www.filinvest.com