Now EveryJuan Can Own A Mercedes-Benz

May 31, 2018



by PR

The Paradigm of Luxury Cars used to be just a dream for EveryJuan, but now they have a window of ten days to make their dream come true!

Global Star Motors Corporation, the authorized dealer of Mercedes Benz cars in Cebu, will showcase the latest MB GLC full-size SUV starting June 1st to 5, 2018 at the Limketkai Mall Rotunda of Limketkai Center, Bgy. Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City.

For a down payment as low as Php 229,000, EveryJuan can now drive home a brand new Mercedes Benz B-Class, CLA, GLA, or GLC, with free Chattel Mortgage and free one year insurance!

But take note: This exclusive offer is good until June 10, 2018 only.

From the small, stylish sporty Mercedes-Benz B-Class, to the seductively engineered MB CLA Executive Compact, to the GLA compact SUV and the full size GLC SUV with a powerful expressive presence, all these Mercedes Benz models would definitely add more class and panache to your reputation and lifestyle!

EveryJuan can now visit Global Star Motors’ Mercedes Benz showroom at Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Cebu City to test-drive and purchase a Mercedes-Benz today.

For more information, please call +63 917 7182369.