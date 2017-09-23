European firms actively participate in 26th MinBizCon

Sep 23, 2017

by Antonette Mendoza

 

European companies and business associations actively participated at the 26th Mindanao Business Conference (MinBizCon) held at the Xavier Sports and Country Club in Cagayan De Oro recently.

 

Sunshine Paquibo, Jo-Ann Vidal, Florian Gottein, Lorens Zillar and Rianie Lano at the EPBN’s European Pavilion booth

Among the Euro firms and groups who joined the 3-day conference were the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ECCP), the EU-Philippines Business Network (EPBN), DB Schenker, Italpinas Development Corporation, Primavera Residences, and Tropical Food Machinery (Italy).

 

Besides their active role in the two-day conference’s various activities, EPBN, a European Union co-funded project, also organized the European Pavilion at this year’s MinBizCon Exhibit.

Pavilion participants included Seda Centrio, DB Schenker, Tropical Food Machinery (Italy), and Italpinas Development Corporation.

 

The EU events were graced by European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) Executive Director Florian Gottein and Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ICCPI) Executive Director Lorens Ziller.

 

Sen. Migz Zubiri visits the European Pavilion booth during the 26th Minbizcon. (L-R) ECCP’s Jo-Ann VIdal & Florian Gottein with ICCPI’s Lorens Ziller and Rianie Lano

The ECCP and ICCPI are both partner chambers of the EPBN, a consortium of eight (8) European bilateral chambers in the Philippines.

 

The ICCPI also hosted the second edition of  Aperitivo Italiano  on September 8 at Seda Centrio (which co-hosted) as a side event to the 2017 Minbizcon to complement the activities of the EPBN. The first was held 2015 during the OroBest Expo in partnership with Oro Chamber and was also a great success during its first instance.

 

A bountiful table of Italian pica-pica for the Aperitivo was the perfect complement for Herr Dreisbach’s wine cellar

The Mindanao Business Conference (MinBizCon) is the largest annual gathering of business leaders, policy makers, stakeholders and professionals from government and private sectors in Mindanao. It aims to advocate policy issues and concerns through consultations and adoption of resolutions affecting business in Mindanao.

 

Held at a different Mindanao venue every year, this year’s event was hosted by the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation, Inc. (Oro Chamber).

 

Seda Centrio’s Armand Angeles & Carol Valdez chat with ECCP ED Florian Gottain and Jo-Ann Vidal during Aperitivo Italiano 2017

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) served as the co-convenor of the two-day business event in its role as the lead agency in coordinating and integrating development efforts to accelerate the socio-economic development of Mindanao.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte served as the keynote speaker for this year’s MinBizCon.
(photos courtesy of ECCP and Mike Baños, NPN)

 

