Education, Beyond Borders: Little Me Academy Launches ACADEME Philippine Online High School

Oct 22, 2018



by StarPod.PH

On October 23rd, Little Me Academy will launch the Academe Philippine Online High School (APOHS), the first online open high school designed especially for Filipino students in grades 7 through 10.

The Grand Launch is slated for 5PM at the Centrio Mall Activity Center with Singer-Songwriter and Education Advocate T.J. Monterde as Guest of Honor and Performer. However, the ACADEME exhibit will be open to all guests from 10AM to 9PM.

Through a partnership with QUIPPER, a Japan-based e-learning platform, APOHS ensures the highest quality digital curriculum that is rigorous, engaging and aligned to Philippine’s K-12 Basic Education Curriculum.

The school’s structure ensures flexibility, accessibility, and affordability, which are ideal for the present-day, independent, Filipino learner.

Little Me Academy’s Chief Education Officer, Teacher Ramonette Olandesca, notes a large percentage of high-school age students and a considerable number of adults lack access to high school education due to several personal limitations, including location, work, and physical ability.

“Today, Filipinos seeking high school education come from all sorts of backgrounds – local talents engaged in outside pursuits, children who frequently travel with their families, housebound or working students, and so much more,” said Teacher Ram.

“It is difficult or nearly impossible for the traditional, brick-and-mortar classroom to accommodate these learners,’ she noted. “But in an online learning environment, these limitations – from location to physical ability, from availability to age – are overcome.” The school’s online structure ensures accessibility and flexibility for Filipino students, allowing them to complete coursework in any place and at an time.

A supportive community of specially trained instructors and counsellors help keep students on track with daily reminders, check-ins, tutoring, live instruction and corrective feedback.

Additionally, a strong sense of community and connections are made possible through mandatory, weekly online meetings and in-person meet-ups.

“With this,” Teacher Ram said, “the APOHS learner gains not just the intellectual profits of a high school education, but the social and emotional growth of a complete high school experience.”

Little Me Academy has made a name for itself as a caring, familial environment amongst its students.

“We are imparting that to the online school through personal communications made possible through mandatory, weekly online meetings and in-person meet-ups,” Teacher Ram said. “With this, the APOHS learner gains not just the intellectual profits of a high school education, but the social and emotional growth of a complete high school experience.”

Although the program appeals to independent learners and builds on student freedom, instructors remain an integral part to the curriculum. Specially trained instructors and counsellors provide daily reminders, check-ins, tutoring, live instruction and corrective feedback.

APOHS students have the freedom to complete their 100% online coursework wherever they are in the world, ensuring accessibility for Filipino students from around the globe.

Because lessons are modular, learners can work whenever they want and at their own pace. This is helpful for students who have fallen behind, optimal for those who want to get ahead, and accessible for any Filipino learner.

“The faculty and staff at APOHS are highly qualified educators passionate about teaching, having undergone rigorous training for years at Little Me Academy,” said Teacher Ram. “Little Me-an teachers are known throughout CDO for their dynamism, creativity, and outstanding communication skills. They’ll bring that and more to the online school setting with tutoring, live instruction, corrective feedback, daily reminders, and check-ins.”

Socialization is also taken into account at the school. Personal connections and communications are made possible through mandatory, weekly online meetings and in-person meet-ups. “With this,” Teacher Ram said, “the APOHS learner gains not just the intellectual profits of a high school education, but the social and emotional growth of a complete high school experience.”

You can see more of ACADEME Online High School here .