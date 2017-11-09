EDUCATE (Educational Assistance for Tertiary Edification)
Call for College Scholar Applicants
Requirements:
- An incumbent 1st to 3rd year student taking a 4-year course
- Enrolled in one of NGCP’s Partner State Universities or State Colleges for SY 2017-2018
- A resident of NGCP Host Barangay/Municipality
Interested applicants may proceed to our Partner State Universities and Colleges for processing and evaluation.
Deadline for applications is on Thursday, November 9, 2017.
For inquiries you may call Ms. Vanessa L. Gluda #0956-722-6870
or Analeen C. Linatoc #0917-752-9965.
NGCP-Partner Universities
- Western Mindanao State University – Aurora External Studies Unit (WMSU-AESU)
- University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines-Cagayan de Oro Campus
- Zamboanga State College of Marine Science and Technology
- Mindanao State University – General Santos
- Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT)
- Mindanao State University-Marawi
- University of the Philippines – Mindanao (Bago Ishiro)
- Caraga State University- Caraga Campus