EDUCATE (Educational Assistance for Tertiary Edification)

Nov 9, 2017



by PR

Call for College Scholar Applicants

Requirements:

An incumbent 1st to 3rd year student taking a 4-year course

Enrolled in one of NGCP’s Partner State Universities or State Colleges for SY 2017-2018

A resident of NGCP Host Barangay/Municipality

Interested applicants may proceed to our Partner State Universities and Colleges for processing and evaluation.

Deadline for applications is on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

For inquiries you may call Ms. Vanessa L. Gluda #0956-722-6870

or Analeen C. Linatoc #0917-752-9965.

NGCP-Partner Universities

Western Mindanao State University – Aurora External Studies Unit (WMSU-AESU)

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines-Cagayan de Oro Campus

Zamboanga State College of Marine Science and Technology

Mindanao State University – General Santos

Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT)

Mindanao State University-Marawi

University of the Philippines – Mindanao (Bago Ishiro)

Caraga State University- Caraga Campus