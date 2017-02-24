Dustin Dale Marketing cited as Unilever Food Service’s Best Food Distributor of the Year

Feb 24, 2017

by PR

Cagayan de Oro-based Dustin Dale Marketing has been cited as the Best Food Distributor of the Year by Unilever during the annual gathering and awards night of its 22 UFS (Unilever Food Service ) distributors nationwide held February 9, 2017 at Discovery Primea Hotel at Ayala Avenue, Makati. Photo shows Dustin Dale Marketing’s father-son team of Ricardo and Jan Uy receiving the award. (photo supplied)

UFS Awards Night

