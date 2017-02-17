DTI 10 to launch 23 Negosyo Centers for 2017

Feb 17, 2017



The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in region 10 targets to establish 23 Negosyo Centers (NCs) more within the provinces and cities of Northern Mindanao this year.

Last year, DTI has established 298 NCs, surpassing the department’s supposed 150 target for 2016. The trade department in the region has opened 20 NCs and has hired 16 councilors to man the centers. With 28 Negosyo Centers in 2016, DTI have assisted 25,371 clients all over Northern Mindanao.

In Bukidnon, from all six NCs installed, a total of 4,007 clients were assisted; Camiguin has aided 1,778 from the two established NCs in their province; Lanao del Norte, with six established NCs, has supported 7,084 clients; Misamis Occidental recorded 5,367 assisted clients from their five NCs while Misamis Oriental has abetted 7,135 clients from the province’s nine NCs.

The building of the NCs is in line with Republic Act Number 10644 or the “Go Negosyo Act”. This law was authored by Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino and was signed into law on July 15, 2014 by former President Benigno S. Aquino III.

The “Go Negosyo Act” seeks to assist and strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to create more employment opportunities in the country. Through the law, MSMEs can now avail different services and assistance such as production and management training programs, marketing, technology transfers, among others.

Meanwhile, Negosyo Centers should function as venues to promote ease of doing business in the areas of responsibilities. Through these centers, MSMEs can access services such as Business Registration Assistance, Business Advisory Services, Business Information and Advocacy, Business Monitoring and Evaluation. Entrepreneurs are welcome to join any of scheduled trainings and to access the services from any Negosyo Center near them.