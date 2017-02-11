On February 11, 2017, we invite everyone to join us in an evening of pure Kagay-anon entertainment featuring four of CDO’s best talents. All four of them are qualifiers for this year’s World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA). This fundraising project is to help them raise funds, which they need a lot of!





Here’s to the Dreamers is for everyone like our four artists (Shaun, Rachelle, Arthur, and Rupert) – dreamers who won’t stop until they realize their goals.

Presented by Oro Teatro Bulawanon, the show will feature songs, dances, and theatrical skits. Each artist will be performing with their chosen special guests. The show will feature music that talks about dreams, ambitions, friendship, and love.

TICKETS are sold at Php100.

Please help send our World Starts to Long Beach, California! Watch Here’s to the Dreamers on February 11!

See you there!

#WCOPA #OTBWorldStars #TeamPhilippines

If you want to learn more about WCOPA, please click this link: http://www.wcopa.com/