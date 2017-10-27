More dishes & time to enjoy them at Cucina Higala

Oct 27, 2017



by The Night Stalker



Very soon Kagay-anons and their guests can enjoy more of their favorite Filipino dishes at what my kasimanwa Ruffy Magbuana calls “the friendliest kitchen in town,” and have more time to enjoy it!

Besides expanding their offerings in response to the requests of their sukis, Cucina Higala will also be expanding its operating hours by next month from 10am-10pm daily.

“Many of our patrons asked us why we were not open from 2-5pm because they also believe they can enjoy merienda better with the ambience of Cucina Higala,” said Maggie J. Uy, the better half of the dynamic duo along with hubby Jan, who are behind the drive to constantly improve the innovative resto.

“So we shall be open from 2-5pm starting next month, and we have also expanded our menu to include favorite Filipino meriendas,” she added.

Not only that, your favorite meriendas can also be ordered in smaller portions in deference to guests who come alone or as couples.

“For instance, you can now order one of our best seller fresh lumpia for merienda, instead of the two we had before,” Maggie said.

Other menu items will also be similarly available in smaller and more affordably priced portions. Among the Filipino favorite meriendas to be rolled our next month are Pinoy Style Spaghetti, Pancit Palabok, and Salpicao.

The new menu was launched last October 17 at a taste test in Cucina Higala’s trademark mezzanine floor with local lifestyle writers and bloggers.

Cucina Higala was originally conceived as a showcase of the region’s heritage Filipino dishes and you’ll still find them all in the menu, such as the Marawi-inspired Wagyu Beef Brisket Rendang, Camiguin’s Surol chicken stew, and of course, Cagayan de Oro’s signature dishes, the famous Sinuglaw and Kinilaw na Isda.

However, when guests kept asking for more traditional Filipino dishes and soups, Jan and Maggie decided it was time to expand the menu.

Among the new and more familiar Filipino favorites introduced during the taste test was Adobong Kanding, Adobong Kangkong, Beef Caldereta, Beef Fried Rice, Fish Escabeche, Monggo Guisado, Sinigang na Ulang, Tinolang Isda, and Tinolang Manok.

There’s just one more week to go, so we all don’t have too long to wait. Andam na mo!

-30-