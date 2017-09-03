Direct Flights from Laguindingan to Boracay, Dumaguete start October 20

Sep 3, 2017



by PR

Cebu Pacific affiliate Cebgo will start direct flights three times a week from Laguindingan Airport to Boracay (Caticlan) and Dumaguete City starting October 20.



To commemorate the start of the new routes, Cebgo is offering an introductory, all-in seat sale of P599 until August 18, or until seats are available. Travel period for the promo is from October 20, 2017 to March 15, 2018.



In addition, Cebu Pacific also announced a new thrice weekly Kalibo-Clark flight on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting October 30.



The flight will link the world famous resort town of Boracay in Western Visayas to Northern Luzon and Central Luzon via the Clark International Airport.

The return Clark-Kalibo flight, meanwhile, will begin on October 31 and will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.



Meantime, Cebgo will begin its first international flight out of Zamboanga City four times a week to Sandakan, Malaysia beginning October 29. Flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

“Now, the previous 14-hour travel by sea is cut down to just a 40-minute airplane ride,” said Cebgo president and chief executive officer Alexander Lao. Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Art Boncato Jr noted that the new route “would offer better service to the traveling public and open greater opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism with Western Mindanao as a growing regional gateway to the Philippines.”

The airline noted that Cebgo would be the only Philippine carrier with direct flights between the country and Sandakan. There is an introductory sale for the flight – P1,299 per ticket until August 21 – with the promo travel period from October 29 to December 31 this year.