Digital Cities Philippines National Launch during 9th NICP ICT Summit

Nov 15, 2017



by Mike Baños

· Theme “CDOx – Countryside Digital Opportunities Exchange“ · Cagayan de Oro ICT Business Council hosts National Summit



The Cagayan de Oro ICT Business Council hosts two key national events of the Information and Communications industry on November 16-17, 2017 at the Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro City.





These are the national launch of digitalcitiesPH and the 9th National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) Summit.

The NICP is the umbrella organization of ICT Councils from all over the Philippine and will host the two events in cooperation with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).





The Summit proper, one of its flagship brand events, brings together champions of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) stakeholders and experts from public and private stakeholders to share industry trends, developments, best practices, and identify challenges/ways to generate new investments and create jobs for cities outside of Metro Manila.

Some 700 delegates are expected to join in the sessions.

This year, the Summit aims to improve the capacity of cities and municipalities by keeping pace with current trends in the global ICT industry, preparing for and embracing digital opportunities in the regions outside Metro Manila, enable a sustainable ecosystem for tech industry and innovation to flourish, and link people in regions to global ICT companies for career opportunities.

Day 2 of Summit is the 6th eGov Awards (Awards for Excellence in ICT for Good Governance for Local Government Units) is an annual search for the best practices in LGUs in utilizing information and communications technology (ICT) to effectively and efficiently deliver its public services directly to their constituents and other stakeholders.

In coordination with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), some 200 participants will be joining this segment at the Rosario Pavilion, Limketkai Center.

The two day event is supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation, Inc. (ORO CHAMBER), Cagayan de Oro ICT Business Council and the City Government of Cagayan de Oro.

For inquiries and more information, please contact the event secretariat chaired by Mr. Bongbong Adolfo at secretary@nicp.org.ph, or through mobile # 09177047595.

-30-