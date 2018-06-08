All in a day’s work

Jun 8, 2018



by Wendy R. Garcia

Officers of the Cagayanons of Northern California recently turned over a check for $4,000 to JR Borja General Hospital on March 8 for Project Kangaroo Mother Care, the poor man’s follow-up natal care for preemies & low weight infants, thru Dr. Ramon Nery, Actg. Chief of Hospital.

In his letter to Acting City Administrator Teddy Sabuga-a dated May 18, 2018, Dr. Nery updating him on the status of the donation, which as of May 17, 2018 already received the approved Program of Work for Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC). Nery likewise acknowledged J.R. Borja General Hospital was already issued an official receipt of the amount received and remitted to the City Finance Office in accordance with the City Government Procurement Process Flow.

Shown in photos are President Peter Garcia, PP Nena Maria Willkom with husband, Sonny, PP Billy Casiño, Liaison Roland J. Linaac, Dr. TP Alagadan, and several other doctors, and Dr. Vic Cinco.

The same NorCalCagayanon officers distributed seven balikbayan boxes of children’s books to West City Central School in Carmen, Cagayan de Oro on the same day. Photos below showing teachers of West City Central School in Carmen with NorcalCagayanons’ Liaison in Cagayan de Oro, Roland Linaac.

The group also visited Munting Lapis Neighborhood Center in Burgos, accompanied by Alfredo Diaz whose sister’s family, Zeny and Mark Zinski of Wisconsin, established said after-school Program to assist children in the neighborhood acquire computer skills through the acquisition of another computer and software purchased with the $1,000 donation from the Cagayanons of Northern California (approximately P100,000).

Many thanks to Mark and Zeny Diaz-Zinski for establishing such a program in the Magsaysay-Burgos District. It is people like them who make this a better world.

-30-