DavaoLight brightens Samal Island’s Christmas

Dec 25, 2016



by PR

Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) played big brother days before Christmas when it energized the submarine cable connecting Samal Island to mainland Davao on December 22, 2016, ensuring a more reliable supply of power to the popular tourist destination.

Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) Mayor Al David Uy thanked Davao Light for allowing Samal Island to take advantage of DLPC’s substation in Pampanga district in Davao City as a jump off point for the submarine cable into Samal.



He said the assistance of DLPC is more substantial considering Samal Island, is not under the Davao Light franchise area, but under the Davao del Norte Electric Cooperative (Daneco).

DLPC EVP and COO Arturo Milan said the AboitizPower distribution utility was more than happy to be a good neighbor to Daneco.

“We are happy to support our neighboring communities and to help the people of Samal, our fellow Mindanaoans, so they could celebrate this joyful occasion with uninterrupted power supply,” Milan said.



“We, in AboitizPower, remain committed to integrate positive social development into our business operations. We are always ready to do our part to contribute in developing a better community for our people” Milan added.

He hopes the power connection will further propel the economy of the island especially with the infrastructrue efforts of the national government well underway. Recently, the Department of Public Works and Highways announced the allocation of around Php1.19-billion pesos for the feasibility study of the Davao-Samal bridge project which will connect the island to the mainland.

Samal used to be connected to the mainland until a wayward ship cut off the submarine cable in March 2016. More expensive modular power generating sets were rushed into the island to provide power for the numerous resorts, agribusiness, commercial establishments in the area. The island has a population of more than 100,000 people.

With the submarine cable connection and through DLPC’s Pampanga sub-station, Samal now connects to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).



###