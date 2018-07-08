D.T.A.

by Coach Noel Villa

“Paying it forward”

Former National Muaythai Athletes and now coach Jay Harold Gregorio and Jonathan Suello Polosan, facilitated the first day of the Muaythai Intensive Khan Course 2-3 at Mindanao Ultimate Mix Martial Arts (MUMMA) in Cagayan de Oro City.



They were joined by IFMA World Championship Bronze Medalist Jojie Pajaron and coaches from Butuan, Illigan, Zamboanga and Cagayan de Oro cities.

Upon their successful completion of the three day course, the coaches will add to the growing Muaythai Certified Instructors within the Region who are affiliated with the Muaythai Association of the Philippines (MAP), the governing body recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

The next Khan Graded Intensive Muaythai Instructors Course for modules 1-2 will be held in Manila on July 20-22 while modules 3-4 will be on July 27-29.

For more information on the following courses including updates on future events, please visit their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/officialmuaythaiphilippinesnsa

