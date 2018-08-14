Customer-first investment at CEB: Presenting Cebu Pacific Customer Command Center

Aug 14, 2018



by Selrahco PR

Today’s customers act, and react, at lightning speed. They spread the word about their experience—good or bad—with comments and images captured across a dizzying range of social media platforms. Seeing that social media has become the foremost venue for ordinary people to voice out their issues and concerns, Cebu Pacific has decided to invest in a 24/7 Customer Command Center—its first major step towards revamping its services and improve passenger experience.

The first-ever Customer Command Center

The Customer Command Center is the airline’s multi-million peso investment that was launched in August to establish and strengthen its relationship with its travelers. The command center aims to engage customers and offer assistance throughout their Cebu Pacific journey. It allows for real-time monitoring of trends and issues on social media, making it easier to track and address customer complaints and manage potential risks.

Located at the CEB’s main office building, the center is equipped with large monitors showing six real-time dashboards to track any customer problems and inquiries posted online. The airline adapted a cloud system from Salesforce, one of the leading providers of cloud-based customer relationship management technology, to help administer and analyze the online traffic regarding Cebu Pacific.

How it works

A 55-member team closely follows the trends on what people feel about the airline. When any issue is received from any of CEB’s online accounts or detected in the social universe, the team members quickly act to ensure that each query is solved at the shortest amount of time.

Upon discovering a customer concern, a customer care team member creates a case and files it in a database. They then cascade or alert the departments concerned to ensure the customer’s concern is addressed appropriately as soon as possible.

With the advanced service cloud, the team creates a knowledge database consisting of customer profiles, most frequent queries and other frequently-asked information to help increase the command center’s efficiency and reliability.

It also gives the team access to collaboration tools that allow them to monitor feedback and gather suggestions for a more effective customer engagement.

“More and more as an organization, we are becoming conscious about the customer experience, what they are saying and what they need,” said Candice Iyog, CEB’s Vice President for Marketing and Distribution.

What this means for the CEB frequent flyer

By listening to the comments and concerns of passengers, Cebu Pacific is able to step-up responsiveness to their customers. It allows them to listen to concerns, get feedback and other details on the circumstances of the passenger and provide resolution or much-needed assistance.

By next year, the airline has set ambitious goals, making good on its commitment to improve customer experience: a ratio of none-to-one complaint for every 1,000 passengers; one commendation for every ten complaints; and less than an hour response time to sustain customer retention and loyalty.

More than flashy screens and high-tech social listening, the CEB Customer Command Center is a beacon to Cebu Pacific passengers, employees, executives and stakeholders that the country’s largest carrier is institutionalizing a customer-first mindset across the organization.

