Cucina Higala is Unilever’s Elite Chef Challenge 2018 Champion

Jun 8, 2018



by PR

Cucina Higala topped the 2018 Elite Chef Challenge sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions held at Luxe Hotel Cagayan de Oro city last June 7,2018 with its entry Crispy Pata Sinigang & Ostrich Caldereta.

Photo shows Cucina Higala owners Jan Michael & Maggie Uy with Unilever Food Solutions Corporate Chefs , Judges and Management Team and Cucina Higala Personnel: Restaurant Manager Joe Almodobar; Corporate chef Chiko Arvin Cacanindin and Chefs Rolly Bantasan & Vinsyl Chan.

“Good teamwork will lead to good results,” said Mr. Almodobar. (contributed photos)

