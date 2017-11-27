Cucina Higala Merienda Menu now available all day

Nov 27, 2017



by The Night Stalker

Now Kagay-anons can bring their family, barkada and honored guests for merienda to a place where they can enjoy heritage Filipino merienda with new twists on auld favorites.







Cucina Higala along Gen. N., Capistrano-Kalambagohan streets is now open from 10am-10pm daily, and has expanded its menu to include Merienda Favorites that are available all day.

“Many of our patrons asked us why we were not open from 2-5pm because they also believe they can enjoy merienda better with the ambience of Cucina Higala,” said Maggie J. Uy, the better half of the dynamic duo along with hubby Jan, who are behind the drive to constantly improve the ground breaking resto.

“So we are now open from 2-5pm as well, and we have also expanded our menu to include favorite Filipino meriendas which you can order anytime,” she added.



Not only that, your favorite meriendas can also be ordered in smaller portions in deference to guests who come alone or as couples.







“For instance, you can now order one of our best seller fresh lumpia for merienda, instead of the two we had before,” Maggie said.

Other menu items will also be similarly available in smaller and more affordably priced portions.







Among the Filipino favorite meriendas now available all day at Cucina Higala are Pinoy Style Spaghetti, Pancit Palabok, Puto Bumbong, Dinuguan and Lasagna.

But these ain’t your run-of-the-mill, garden variety Pinoy merienda dishes, no sir, thank you!







That dinuguan, for instance, has charcoal-grilled pig’s cheeks (better known hereabouts as mascara or mask) to go with your puto, while that lasagna has grilled vegetables marinated with pesto sauce, and comes with two kinds of cheeses!

“We prepare all our dishes and condiments in-house so you get them as fresh as we can make them, not worry too much about your health since they’re mostly baked not fried,” Jan shared. “We also want our guests to enjoy dishes that are faithful as possible to the original ones prepared by our lolos and lolas.”



The new menu was launched last October 17 at a taste test in Cucina Higala’s trademark mezzanine floor with local lifestyle writers and bloggers.

Cucina Higala was originally conceived as a showcase of the region’s heritage Filipino dishes and you’ll still find them all in the menu, such as the Marawi-inspired Wagyu Beef Brisket Rendang, Camiguin’s Surol chicken stew, and of course, Cagayan de Oro’s signature dishes, the famous Sinuglaw and Kinilaw na Isda.



Among the new and more familiar Filipino favorites introduced during the taste test were Adobong Kanding, Adobong Kangkong, Beef Caldereta, Beef Fried Rice, Fish Escabeche, Monggo Guisado, Sinigang na Ulang, Tinolang Isda, and Tinolang Manok.

