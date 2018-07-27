Cucina Higala chosen Best Modern Mindanaoans Cuisine Restaurant (Misamis Oriental)

Jul 27, 2018



by Mike Baños

Cucina Higala has again been recognized for its product and service excellence.

A communication received by Cucina Higala operations manager Joe Jake Almodobar from Atty. Salvador A. Lopez, Chairman, National Product Quality Excellence Awards of the 15th Q Asia’s National Product Quality Excellence Awards 2018 (Q Asia’s Seal of Quality Excellence Awards), informed the establishment, “As chosen, your company/product/services are conferred the “Seal of Product Quality/Seal of Quality Service” based on consumer survey and market research.”

Cucina Higala was cited as the Best Modern Mindanaoans Cuisine Restaurant (Misamis Oriental).

The National Product Quality Excellence Awards was launched to recognize companies, products or services that demonstrate product quality excellence.

“ That your product/services have met the standards of product quality excellence deserves the praise and commendation of consumers and the public in general,” the awards giving body said.

The awarding ceremonies will be held on at the Grand Ballroom, Diamond Hotel, Roxas Boulevard on November 10, 2018 at & 7PM.

Cucina Higala recently topped the 2018 Elite Chef Challenge sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions held at Luxe Hotel Cagayan de Oro city with its entry Crispy Pata Sinigang & Ostrich Caldereta.

Earlier, it was named by the City Health Office as one of five “Best Restaurants of Cagayan de Oro City” this year in recognition of strict adherence to food and sanitation standards.

It has gained a loyal clientele as Cagayan de Oro’s Modern Filipino and Heritage Cuisine Restaurant with its menu of heritage dishes from Cagayan de Oro and Northern Mindanao.

-30-