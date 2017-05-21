COWD SUPPORTS BRIGADA ESKWELA 2017

May 21, 2017



by COWD PR

Since the Brigada Eskwela Program was launched in 2012, the Cagayan de Oro City Water District has lent support to the various public schools in the city each year.

For 2017, it has adopted eleven new partner-schools namely CDONHS Macasandig Campus and Balulang Annex, City Central School, North City Central School, Iba Elementary School in Dansolihon, San Simon Elementary School, Iponan NHS-San Simon Annex, Misamis Oriental General Comprehensive High School or MOGCHS, Bonbon Elementary School, Bayabas Elementary School and Lumbia Central School.

To assist the schools not just during the Schools Maintenance Week but even beyond the opening of classes on June 05 , COWD donated 10 water jugs for the students’ health and hygiene needs, a garbage bin for the proper disposal of their trash, liquid hand soap with proper hand washing instructions and posters to promote and encourage water conservation and collection of rainwater for their various needs. COWD also intends to provide technical assistance to the schools with regards to their water system concerns.

COWD believes that quality education entails not only imparting knowledge and skills to the students but also inculcating in their young minds the values of health, sanitation and care for the environment. All these help to mold them not only as responsible citizens of this country but as responsible stewards of this planet.

