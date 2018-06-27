COWD Joins Coastal Cleanup for World Oceans Month

Jun 27, 2018



by COWD PR

June 8, 2018 is World Oceans Day. The action focus for this year is “Preventing Plastic Pollution and Encouraging Solutions for a Healthy Ocean.”





Every year thousands of marine animals are harmed and even killed by getting tangled in or ingesting plastic garbage. Plastic trash and other sea debris may also threaten our health since it pollutes our oceans, one of our most important natural resource, in fact covering more than 70% of the surface of the earth.

This year, COWD partnered with two (2) coastal barangays in promoting ocean health by holding coastal cleanup activities at Bonbon on June 21 and Bayabas on June 25.





Posters designed to show ocean trash decomposition rates and suggestions on how we can save the ocean were taped on to the Barangay Hall walls to inform and to spread the word on ocean conservation.

