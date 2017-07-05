COWD INTENSIFIES FLUSHING ACTIVITIES AS WATER SAFETY MEASURE

Jul 5, 2017

by PR

 

A greater part of the water supplied by COWD specially for its east service area customers 
comes from groundwater extracted through its production wells. Because of this, sand, silt
 and sediments are pumped along with the water. These substances cling to the walls of the 
pipes and tend to accumulate over time. 
A COWD personnel opens the blow off valve during a flushing activity.

When there is zero or low pressure, like when isolation has to be carried out to facilitate 
interconnection works or leak repairs, the deposited substances remain in the pipe walls. 
However, when normal pressure is restored after said activities, these deposits are carried 
along with the flow causing the water which comes out from the faucets turbid, even murky 
at times. When this happens, COWD advises its customers to allow the water to flow until it 
becomes clear.
 
This is the very reason why COWD conducts flushing after repairs aside from the flushing it 
conducts regularly in different parts of its service area. Flushing keeps the entire distribution 
system refreshed. Since flushing requires high pressure, it is usually conducted at night when
 consumption is least.
 
Aside from these flushing activities, COWD also conducts regular monitoring of chlorine residual 
and bacteriological testing on the water samples collected from COWD production wells and various 
sampling points. Once a year, water samples are also sent to an accredited laboratory for physical 
and chemical tests. These measures are being undertaken to ensure that the quality of water supplied 
is compliant with the standards set by the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water or PNSDW .

