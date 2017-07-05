COWD INTENSIFIES FLUSHING ACTIVITIES AS WATER SAFETY MEASURE

Jul 5, 2017



by PR

A greater part of the water supplied by COWD specially for its east service area cu stomers

comes from groundwater extracted through its production wells. Because of this, sand, silt

and sediments are pumped along with the water. These substances cling to the walls of the

pipes and tend to accumulate over time.

When there is zero or low pressure, like when isolation has to be carried out to facilitate

interconnection works or leak repairs, the deposited substances remain in the pipe walls.

However, when normal pressure is restored after said activities, these deposits are carried

along with the flow causing the water which comes out from the faucets turbid, even murky

at times. When this happens, COWD advises its customers to allow the water to flow until it

becomes clear.

This is the very reason why COWD conducts flushing after repairs aside from the flushing it

conducts regularly in different parts of its service area. Flushing keeps the entire distribution

system refreshed. Since flushing requires high pressure, it is usually conducted at night when

consumption is least.

Aside from these flushing activities, COWD also conducts regular monitoring of chlorine residual

and bacteriological testing on the water samples collected from COWD production wells and various

sampling points. Once a year, water samples are also sent to an accredited laboratory for physical

and chemical tests. These measures are being undertaken to ensure that the quality of water supplied

is compliant with the standards set by the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water or PNSDW .