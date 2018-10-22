Columbia celebrates 80 years of Keeping You Outdoors

Oct 22, 2018



The new Cascade Retail Environment store concept incorporates evergreen photography, prop libraries, and highly customized fixtures to the store, from the elaborate fitting rooms, to the dramatic and well-thought out amphitheatre.

Every detail has been meticulously planned and implemented for one purpose— to deliver a superior brand environment dedicated to enhance the retail experience of our customers.

Our redesigned store comes at the heels of Columbia Sportswear’s 80th anniversary.

We want to keep you in the outdoors longer, so we brought the outdoors in! Columbia’s Cascade retail environment store, now open at SM Mall of Asia! Take the virtual tour here now now!

80 years of trying stuff and making already perfect gear even better with industry leading technologies like the Omni-Tech, Omni-Heat, and Omni-Grip technology, to name a few.



To commemorate this milestone, Columbia is bringing retro back with the limited-edition Bugaboo 80th Anniversary Interchange Jacket.

When the Bugaboo first came out, it blew everyone’s minds with the 3-in-1 jacket concept— wear the fleece liner when it’s cold, the waterproof shell when it’s wet, or wear them together when it’s wet AND cold.

Now the revamped Bugaboo Interchange jacket features Columbia’s proprietary Omni-Heat thermal reflective liner and Omni-Tech waterproof/breathable critically seam-sealed weather protection, making it even warmer and drier than its 80’s edition.

It’s also embellished with 80th Anniversary embroidery, quotes from our chairman Gert Boyle, and a Bugaboo 1986 history patch, all of which are reminders of our commitment from the very beginning—to build gear that will help you stay outside longer.

They said winter was coming. We never felt it with gear that was made to keep us warm and dry in the most miserable of weathers. Find out more about our tested tough gear when you drop by the Columbia Cascade Retail Environment store in SM MOA today.

KEEP WARM, DRY, COOL & PROTECTED. STAY OUT LONGER AND HAVE MORE FUN!