City Council declares Mar 13-17 as General Douglas MacArthur Week

Jan 17, 2017



by The Night Stalker

It’s all systems go for General Douglas MacArthur Week in Cagayan de Oro this March!

During its special session held 13 January 2017, the Cagayan de Oro City Council unanimously approved the resolution sponsored by City Councilor Jay Roa Pascual to declare March 13-17, 2017 as “General Douglas MacArthur Week”.

Earlier, the City Historical & Cultural Commission (Hiscom) chaired by Dr. Erlinda M. Burton formally requested the City Council chaired by Vice Mayor Rainier Joaquin Uy to declare the week as General MacArthur Week in commemoration of the 75th Diamond Jubilee of General MacArthur’s successful breakout from Corregidor to Australia during World War II.

When the US and Filipino soldiers in Bataan and Corregidor were beleaguered by the invading Japanese Imperial Army in early 1942, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered MacArthur to escape to Australia where he could muster the US and Allied Forces to recapture the Philippines.

In the evening of March 11, 1942, MacArthur together with his family and general staff departed Corregidor under the cover of darkness aboard four Patrol Torpedo (PT) Boats under the command of Lt. John Bulkeley and arrived in Macabalan port in Cagayan at 7AM of March 13, after which they immediately motored to the Del Monte Airfield in Dicklum, Tangkulan (present day Manolo Fortich) where they boarded two B-17C bombers for Australia on March 17, 1942.

Upon his arrival in Australia, MacArthur made what has since become the most famous statement of the Second World War: “I Shall Return.”

The Hiscom in coordination with LGU Manolo Fortich will re-enact the arrival of MacArthur at the MacArthur Memorial on March 13, 2017 after which a “Convoy of Hope” led by WWII vintage vehicles like jeeps, weapons carriers, trucks and motorcycles will depart for Dicklum where LGU Manolo Fortich under Mayor Clive Quiño and Municipal Board Tourism Committee Chair Bojun Bagayas has prepared activities for the visitors as part of Manolo Fortich’s centennial as a town.

The week will also feature the showing of the film “Unsurrendered 2” by Kagay-anon Film Maker Bani Logroño for high school students in SM and Centrio Cinemas, and the opening of photo exhibits at the Cagayan de Oro City Library honoring Gen. MacArthur and at the Liceo de Cagayan University Library honoring the guerrilla fighters from Mindanao.

The weeklong events will conclude with a commemorative dinner and program at the Cagayan de Oro City Hall where event sponsors, organizers and veterans will be recognized.

