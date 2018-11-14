Christmas Is Here at SM CDO Uptown and Downtown

Nov 14, 2018



by The Night Stalker

SM Cagayan de Oro officially launched the Christmas Season with two grand launches over the weekend at its two malls in this City of Golden Friendship.

Last Saturday, November 10th, SM City Cagayan de Oro Uptown launched Winter Magic, a frozen forest enchantment presentation at its Event Center.

Said SM Assistant Vice President for Marketing-Mindanao Russel Alaba, SM wants to share the Winter Experience with shoppers from around the region hence the theme Winter Magic.

“We are celebrating the winter theme in all our supermalls here in Mindanao for the first time,” Alaba shared. “Thus the big white reindeer in the middle of their centerpiece is like one of Santa’s reindeer who wandered from the magical forest and brought Santa’s gifts to share with all the kids in the region.”

Winter Magic brings the winter vibe into the SM CDO Uptown Mall and the launching program hosted by former Ms. Teen Philippines Maxine Monasterio-Mejia showcases the winter theme from the opening Snow Maiden Ballet by Grace & Pointes, to the unveiling of the Winter Magic Christmas Centerpiece to the tune of the Yuletide ditty “Do You See What I See?” by Sanghimig Chorale, and “Let it Snow!” by Santa & the Elves.

Not to forget the giving spirit of Christmas, SM Executive led by SM City CDO Uptown Mall Manager Bernadette N. Oliver Flores gave away gifts to SM Cares student beneficiaries from PN Roa Elementary School with the help of Santa & the Elves as the Sanhimig Chorale sang “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Sunday, November 11th, it was SM CDO Downtown Premier’s turn to roll out the red carpet for its “A Sparkling Downtown Christmas” launch.

Featuring a magnificent 55-foot Christmas Tree that soars all the way to a blazing Christmas Star at 3rd Level, the bongga launching program featured Christmas favorites played by the Lourdes String Orchestra under the baton of Ana dela Fuente, and sexy jazz singer Markki Stroem who opened the program with his rendition of the well-loved Christmas Carol “Jingle Bells.”

“We wanted to share the essence of Christmas as the brightest season of all hence our theme “A Sparkling Downtown Christmas” as epitomized by our Sparkling Christmas Tree with all its lights, decors and glitter,” Alaba said in the sidelines of the launch.

“Everyone is welcome to come and have their photos taken with our Sparkling Christmas Tree anytime during mall hours for the duration of the Christmas season,” he added.

Hosted by former ABS-CBN program host Nicole Abas-Datayan, the brief but entertaining launch also featured Maia Marbella singing“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” before escorted kids onstage for the much awaited countdown to the lighting of the Sparkling Christmas Tree as sparkling confetti rained down while the lights went up and the kids went wild dancing in the glitter of the faux snow.

SM CDO Downtown Premier Mall Manager Evangeline O. Ditona was our gracious host for the evening and again featured City Mayor Oscar S. Moreno who is always game to grace occasions like this. Spotted with Mayor Moreno were Councilor Jay Roa Pascual, Local Economic & Investment Promotion Officer Eileen San Juan, City Tourism Council Chair Dottie Pabayo, and former ABS-CBN news anchor Girlie Balaba. Also joining the occasion were Oro Chamber Board Member Irene Floro, Style maven Shine Casiño, Mindanao Daily Publisher and CEO Dante M. Sudaria, JCI Bailawanen President Sarcy Corpus and friends, and fellow media and bloggers covering the event.

Lending more sparkle and pizzazz to the occasion were Miss Cagayan de Oro 2017 Katrina Zayas Acaylar, Miss Millennial 2018 1st runner up Danna Rose Socaoco and the Stylish Kagay-anons models.

After the program, we had a sumptuous and delicious cocktails catered by Damaso, one of SM CDO Downtown Premier’s tenants in the 5th Level.

According to Ivy Guantero, Public Relations Manager for both SM CDO malls, both establishments will feature a series of events throughout the entire December, such as the Joyful Symphony where you can enjoy your favorite yuletide tunes on all Sundays of the month (December 9, 16, 23 & 25) every 6PM at The Event Center, and Santa Meet & Greet where kids and the kids at heart can have their selfies taken with Santa at the respective centerpieces of each establishment on December 8, 15, 22 and 25 every 2PM at The Event Center.

More events from SM City Uptown CDO include Superworld of Magic (Nov. 9-Jan.6) where you can enjoy Christmas themed interactive displays and fun technology; Holiday Performances (Nov. 9-Jan.6) where you can enjoy enchanting Yuletide performances by orchestras, chorales, and ballerinas; Grand Christmas Parades (Nov 30-Dec 25) where you can feel the Christmas spirit with a grand parade of holiday characters; and a Christmas Toy Fair (Nov. 9-Dec. 25) where you can get your kids favorite toys and collectibles at a special toy fair.

And not to forget, there’s a 4-Day Sale coming your way on November 15, 16, 17 & 18 at SM City CDO Uptown with a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Celerio on the 4th Day! Hep, hep, and hurry to the SM Beauty Playground to check out the hottest offers!

Furthermore, SM Downtown Premier will be hosting Elegance and Class: A Bridal Fair from November 29th-Deember 2nd. The fair will feature wedding suppliers, talents, and industry leaders focusing on world-class suppliers from Mindanao.



Not the least, always stay on the lookout for exciting #ChristmaSMoments such as the Naughty or Nice game played by SM Elevator Girl Cheridel with random customers. Want more? There’s a lot of Christmas surprises in store for you this holiday season! Check this link for more info http://bit.ly/ChristmaSMoments

And in the Christmas spirit of giving, both SM malls will feature Bears of Joy where you can donate P200 to bring home one of the cute teddy bears featured in their Share-A-Bear kiosks while SM will also give a similar one to a less fortunate child this Christmas. Available Sept 18 to Dec 25.

Enjoy the Winter Magic at SM City CDO Uptown or visit SM CDO Downtown Premier and spread the Yuletide Cheer with A Sparkling Downtown Christmas today!

